Netflix cancels the 'Soundtrack' series a month after its first season premieres

Last December 18 was premiered on Netflix 'Soundtrack', 10 episodes of a story where love and music were mixed in the city of Los Angeles. However, a month later, few have noticed it. Starring Jenna Dewan, Isaiah Edmonds Givens and Megan Ferguson, the series now occupies more headlines than ever and does so for its cancellation. After and as The Hollywood Reporter reports, Netflix has decided to announce that the series will have no more travel and is canceled.

Created as pilot for Fox under the name of 'Mixtape', the series was recovered by Netflix, but it has gone tremendously unnoticed on a platform that usually makes viral what it premieres every week. Joshua Safran, one of its creators, issued a statement on Twitter about it.

In the letter, Safran wonders why the series has gone so unnoticed and why he has ignored it, not only the public, but the press. Also, he continues, he regrets that we are left without something that he considers unique and special. He consoles himself, of course, that the 10 chapters they made with all his love will remain on Netflix, for those who want to enjoy them. Finally, he ends up saying that he hopes "one day it will be discovered."