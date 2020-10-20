Netflix cancels the series with Hilary Swank after just one season

Although the creator of the series had already started talking about the second season of Away, in the past few hours Netflix has made it known that it will no longer produce the unreleased episodes of the series with Hilary Swank.

During the ten episodes that make up the first season, we have witnessed the events of the astronaut Emma Green, in charge of leading the crew of the spaceship “Atlas“in their mission: reach Mars. Unfortunately, some problems that arose during the trip cast doubt on Emma’s leadership skills, who will find herself having to face the hostility of the other members of the group. The work was inspired by the article of the same name written by Chris Jones and published on Esquire, despite this the streaming giant has decided to do not renew the show, which will stop after only one season.

Netflix has not yet commented on the news, we are sure that fans will be disappointed not to be able to know how the situation will evolve aboard the Atlas. In recent weeks, several series produced by Netflix, among the most famous we find “Glow“, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” e “Altered Carbon“, among the reasons we certainly find the current Coronavirus pandemic, which has made it very difficult to shoot the new episodes. If you are still interested in the show, here is our review of the debut season of Away.