Netflix cancels the series with Anthony Mackie

After two seasons of unpredictable twists, Netflix strikes the final blow, this time to its audience, canceling the Altered Carbon series which in recent episodes has seen the protagonist Anthony Mackie.

The news has just reached us and apparently the second season of the cyberpunk series did not convince the publicAfter the release of the second season of Altered Carbon last February, the platform also released an animated spin-off of Altered Carbon the following month. The decision to cancel the series would come shortly after the release of the anime and Netflix said they were unaffected from the technical difficulties due to Covid.

The sci-fi series has seen protagonists before Joel Kinnaman and then Mackie, again in the title role of Takeshi Kovacs. In fact, in the dystopian future it is possible to transfer one’s mind from one “shell” to another, but only the upper classes can afford to have new and always young ones: the poorest are often forced to sell or rent them, while the criminals serve their sentences by being deprived of their body, which is rented to the highest bidder.

Last March the Alered Carbon screenwriter opened up a bright future for serie Netflix, evidently disregarded, while Mackie himself had compared his Kovacc with that of Kinnaman.