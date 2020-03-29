         Netflix cancels the second coming: the controversial 'Messiah' will not have season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coronavirus may have caused a multitude of filming to be paralyzed, but what it is not going to do is stop them from making decisions about their future. Now it has been Netflix the one that announced the cancellation from 'Messiah' after the broadcast of a single season of the series created by Michael Petroni.

He saw himself coming

Released on January 1, the first season of 'Messiah' left the door open to go ahead, but I know that it has not had a good enough reception for Netflix to decide to make a second one. The news of its cancellation has been announced by the actor Wil Traval through his Instagram account with the following message:

Today is a very sad day. We just got the news from Netflix that there will be no 'Messiah' season 2, I would like to thank all the fans for the support and love. We have loved being on Netflix. I wish things had been different.

Starring Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi and Traval, 'Messiah' told the story of a charismatic man with an increasing number of followers who are convinced that he is capable of working miracles. A CIA agent will have to investigate him.

The truth is that at least I heard more about the series before its premiere throughout the controversy around the premise that drives What comments when your episodes were already available. Therefore, the news has not caught me by surprise and the strange thing is that it has not arrived before …