Netflix cancels 'Insatiable' after two controversial seasons

The controversies did not end her after her commented premiere, but indifference has killed her: 'Insatiable' has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix. The series created by Lauren Gussis it was a high school comedy with a very dark touch, in which a teenager (played by Debby Ryan) started a revenge against her high school classmates (and, in general, against all those around her) for making fun of her and belittling her when she was fat. Now, with a few kilos less and more taste for makeup, Patty uses her new "beautiful" status to punish those who made her feel bad for her weight. And he will finish the play by becoming a regular contestant of beauty pageants.

The actress Alyssa Milano, who played the mother of the protagonist, has given the news through their social networks, thanking those who offered them the opportunity to take this story to the small screen:

"This is sadly true. We had a lot of fun creating this series. I want to thank the fans who gave us a chance and came back for more. Seasons 1 and 2 are still available. PD: Any ideas on who was the" daddy baby "Coralee? I guess we'll never know."

As Milano points out, there are certain questions that will never find an answer. Although that is a more than usual feeling for those who closely follow the Netflix series: In the last year, the streaming platform has canceled up to 20 original series, including some very dear to the public (although perhaps not too profitable) such as 'The OA', 'Day by day', 'Anne with an E', 'Glow' or recently 'Daybreak'.

'Insatiable' has been the last to stay at the doors of renewal. And no doubt it will have taken away a concern: face the numerous criticisms that the series has generated since its premiere. She was accused of 'body shaming' and fat phobia for showing how a teenager gets empowered by losing weight. Thus, more than 230,000 people signed a petition to stop its premiere claiming the harmfulness of their messages for young people. "For a long time, the narrative has told young and impressionable women and girls that, to be popular, have friends, be desirable for the male gaze and be a person of value … they had to be thin," says the campaign Against the show "The toxicity of this series is greater than that of its simple existence," he continues, "it is not an isolated case, but a part of a much larger problem that all women have to face in their lives, sitting in different positions. of the scale of value that scores the validity of their bodies to be desired by men ".

With its cancellation the controversies end and, again, Netflix counts one less among its original active series.