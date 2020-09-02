Netflix cancella The Big Show Show, serie sul famoso wrestler

Share it:

News of Brock Lesnar’s termination of WWE contract surprised all wrestling fans. Also in the past few hours the executives of the streaming giant have made it known that the show focused on Big Show will not go further.

During the eight episodes that make up the first season, we were able to see the famous athlete struggling with his career and his three daughters. The series made its debut in the Netflix catalog last April while one was already announced special Christmas episode. The full number of executives of the multinational have changed, however, so much so that they decide not to continue with the work on The Big Show Show. To announce it was the creator of the series, Jason berger, with this message shared on Twitter: “From the cast and crew of The Big Show Show … thanks to everyone who watched the series with their friends or alone in the basement. It was great working together with Netflix and we had a lot of fun recording the show. And please let us help each other“.

