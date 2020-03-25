Netflix brings an anemic tale of initiation and terror from France

Share it:

'Vampires' could be a generic adolescent drama, in the vein of 'Elite' or, above all, because of its state of decadent mood, with muted aesthetics and copper and bluish lighting, to 'Euphoria'. The only difference is that here the protagonists have fangs. It may have to do with the success of 'Dracula' but this Netflix original adds to the ever-widening list of titles in this recent subgenre.

Maybe it's a bit presumptuous to call the series with a simple 'Vampires', a daring reserved for teachers like John Carpenter when, apart from the dazzling glimpse of Paris that serves as a location, and its daring in terms of violence and blood, the series itself doesn't have many redeeming elements that make it worth spending two afternoons on its six chapters forty-five minutes each. Maybe his greatest virtue it is, precisely, that it does not get too long.

French and hidden youth

'Vampires' tells us the experience of Doina Radescu a girl half human, half vampire, and the difficulty of being a teenager when you have hormones on your skin when you are a creature of the night. The story moves between its problems, common to fantastic initiation films, as it presents a world in which vampires live today, with many in a cult called Community, a secret group of vampires, who choose to remain in society and try to live a normal life.

There are many points in common with the surprising 'Crudo' (Grave, 2016), not only because of the themes it touches, exchanging cannibalism for vampirism, but for the way of relating the path of a teenager facing Bullys, love or sex with a residue of decay and attitude that reflects an almost generational feeling with brushstrokes almost social cinema.

The shadow of Kirsten Stewart in 'Twilight' (Twilight, 2009), it is reflected in the indolence of the French actress Oulaya Amamra , which could serve to dose emotions, but which is constant during the series, accompanying the feeling of boredom that ends up spreading at moments as important as the encounter with the matriarch, which should be disturbing and hinge on a more absorbing phase of the plot, but which reveals the general lack of urgency of the series.

No novelty in the pottage

Stylistically, the series tries to add hints of cyberpunk with many neon lights that also remind of a Nicolas Winding Refn of occasion, in addition, the effect does not make much sense, and does not add value to an overall appearance which, by itself, already reveals its limitations with a strong saturation of the image and some dance scene that seems more locatable in a music video, which, in addition to not having much depth in the plot, seems something that would appear in weekly teen series.

And indeed, 'Vampires'is a series that uses many common cliches of these types of products, as well as other series of bloodsuckers such as 'Vampiric Chronicles' or 'True Blood' that have already stretched these combinations of clans, rivalries and the discovery of sex and other tropes to satiety. Everything is combined with hardly originality, without highlighting what has been done over the years. There is nothing that particularly bothers you, but also nothing that hooks.

The most interesting thing about the set is seeing Emma Larsimon from 'Marianne' in a couple of moments, but no, this one isn't nearly as bright as the latest horror series from Netflix from France. Unfortunately, while things as expendable as 'Vampires', that it was canceled after a single season despite enthusing both viewers and critics. If you haven't seen it yet, then you have a real horror series ahead of you, even without getting close to it, like perverse view of the adolescent world Dutch is highly recoverable 'Ares'(2019)