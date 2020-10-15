Netflix at work on the new animated series created by Ludacris

Netflix has a new animated production in the pipeline, it’s about Karma’s World, a series created by American rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.

Up to now 11 episodes of forty minutes have been ordered which will be aimed at an audience aged between 6 and 9 years. The series that tells the story of a young black girl who finds her voice and uses it to change her world, was inspired by the rapper’s eldest daughter named Karma, thanks to whom an interactive website for children was founded in 2009.

“I have achieved many achievements in my life, but everything I have experienced seems to have led to this point where I can leave an inheritance for all my daughters “Ludacris said in a recent statement. “Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series shows children that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show will advance hip hop culture and show girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has taken a long time and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the whole world. “

The official synopsis of the series reads: “Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, 10, aspiring music artist and rapper with great talent and an even bigger heart. Intelligent, resilient and deeply empathetic, Karma devotes her soul to songwriting, channeling his feelings into intelligent rhymes with passion, courage and his signature humor. In this series, Karma is just starting to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. He doesn’t just want to share his music with the world … he wants to change the world! “

Many are the news that will arrive on Netflix during this October but, if your hunger for TV series is not satisfied, take a look at 10 Netflix productions based on successful books.