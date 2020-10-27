Netflix announces Yasuke: arriving in 2021 from the Attack of the Giants 4 studio

MAP study is certainly rolling up its sleeves lately, especially by virtue of the large amount of acclaimed announcements in the last period and in the light of the anime currently in production. The company recently announced yet another original series in collaboration with Netflix, Yasuke. Here are the first details.

The massive amount of titles announced by Netlix on the night once again underlines the interest of the American giant in Japanese animation, a powerful and increasingly promising medium. After confirming the rumors about new partnerships with new animation studios, the company took the opportunity to strengthen the collaborations with the companies it has already worked with in recent months, including Studio MAPPA.

Surprisingly, in fact, MAP and Netflix have announced Yasuke, a new original anime coming in 2021. Currently there is no further information on the production in question except for a first revealed character design, the same attachment at the bottom of the news. Anyway, we know that Yasuke is inspired by the historian samurai of African descent who served the great war strategist Oda Nobunaga.

In fact, someone on the net has shown their perplexity regarding yet another announcement by MAPPA, already struggling with several television series including a great work in the pipeline, the final season of The Attack of the Giants 4 That the adaptation of the last part of the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama could really suffer from the firm’s countless efforts? And you, instead, what do you think of this new announcement, are you interested? Let us know with a comment below.