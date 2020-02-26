         Netflix announces the renewal of the docuserie 'The Movies That Made Us' for a second season

Share it:

'The Movies That Made Us' has been renewed for a season 2 on Netflix. The production of The Nacelle Company It is a documentary series that delves into the most popular films of the 80s and 90s, exploring the intrahistory behind the cinema with many fans such as 'Ghostbusters' or 'Crystal Jungle'.

More movies to celebrate missing

The docuserie announced on Twitter that will come back, sharing a teaser that shows a VHS tape with the original title of the series, indicating that it is season 1, then cross out the number to change it for a 2, thanking fans for the support given to the series, which has brought them back.

In the first season 'The Movies That Made Us'had classics like'Crystal Jungle ',' Ghostbusters' 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Home Alone'. The tone of the series consists of a vintage soundtrack and a narration of Donald Ian Black, which details details like the origins of each film, curiosities of the project phases before being released and an assessment of the impact they had when they reached the general public.

Although they have not confirmed which films will appear in this new block or how many episodes they will have, they are not short of choice. Your Creator, Brian Volk-Weiss, ensures that each episode has a tone similar to the one in the movie in question. The first season It premiered in November 2019, but still a premiere date has not been confirmed for the second, although it could also be expected at the end of the year, like the previous one.