         Netflix announces 'The Midnight Gospel', the new series of the creator of 'Adventure Time'

Netflix has announced that it has commissioned eight episodes of 'The Midnight Gospel', a new animated series that comes from Pendleton Ward, the well-known creator of the great 'Adventure Time'. Ward co-hosts the series with the comedian Duncan Trussell, a regular on the television comedy ('Funny or die' on HBO, for example).

In addition, he is the presenter of the podcast 'Duncan Trussell's Family Hour' and, in fact, some of that there is because according to the description of the plot fragments of the Trussell interview space will be used to decorate every episode of the series set in a fantastic world.

Clancy, its protagonist, is a presenter with a deteriorated multiverse simulator that comes out of your comfort to interview people who live on dying planets.

It is not Ward's only project at this time, as it has four special 'Adventure Time' specials that will arrive at HBO Max. 'The Midnight Gospel' will arrive during this next 2020 And, the truth is that because of the little we know, he reminded me of 'The Ricky Gervais Show' in that quality of a lively "podcast / radio show". Who knows what will come out of here.