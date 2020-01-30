         Netflix announces seven new Spanish projects: 'La casa de papel' documentary, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo's first series and more

Share it:

The month of January is about to end, but Netflix Spain He wanted to wait until now to make his great presentation of what is to come in 2020 and also some first clue of what will come to the platform next year.

The streaming company has reserved the right to keep some of these novelties seized, but during the presentation, which has had the presence Diego Ávalos, vice president of original contents of Netflix Spain, they have already officially confirmed several juicy news.

As expected, they reminded us of the imminent return of 'The Girls of the Cable' and the upcoming releases of 'Someone has to die', the first dramatic series of the creator of 'The House of Flowers' to which the image that heads this article belongs, 'The mess you leave', the new series of one of the creators of 'Elite', and 'The innocent' from Orio Paulo. All that before highlighting seven new Spanish projects

The new Spanish Netflix projects

On the one hand, they surprised with 'To sing!', a musical contest in which six people will test their skills for the song with Ricky merino Presenter They will also continue to squeeze the phenomenon of 'The paper house' with a documentary that will arrive at the same time that Part 4 of the series next April 3. It will explore everything that turned a series that did not enjoy great success in Antena 3 in a world landmark. Both will arrive on the platform this 2020.

Of course, Netflix left the best for last with the announcement that Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, who already collaborated with them in 'Seventeen', prepares his first series, which Blanca Suarez He doesn't go anywhere and he already has a new project on the platform: 'Jaguar', a series set in the 60s with a young woman trying to find a dangerous Nazi who is believed to be a refugee in Spain.

Scene of 'The Innocent'

Further, Paco Caballero will direct to Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez in 'Mother's Love', in which a young man who has just been planted on the altar sees how his mother decides to accompany him on the honeymoon. Netflix will also be home to the new feature film of Dani of the Order with Álvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua as protagonists and, finally, we will see 'We were songs', cinematographic adaptation of the bilogy 'Songs and memories' from Elisabet Benavent.

These last five projects will not reach Netflix until 2021 or 2022.