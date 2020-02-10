Netflix announces Season 3 of Sex Education

Share it:

It’s not so long since it’s between us and yet Sex education It has already won the hearts of many Netflix users. And best of all, although the second season is still recent, the streaming platform has just announced by surprise the arrival of a third. And apparently, it could be closer than one would expect. Below you can see the trailer of the ad.

On the other hand, we don't know if this third season will finally be based on the script that Laurie Nunn had already started writing before Netflix's approval. Although beyond assuring that work had already begun, Nunn gave no clue as to what we could expect.

Anyway, and taking into account the loose ends of the second season, it is possible that this third continues to focus on very specific issues related to sex. In this particular case, abortion could be one of these issues. Although right now everything is conjecture and we will have to wait.

What does raise doubts is the theme of the premiere. The first two seasons have always arrived in January, with a year of difference between each one. However, Netflix's message with the trailer implies that this time the Season is somewhat closer. Obviously, until there is an official announcement we cannot confirm any of this.

Nor do we know which actors will return for this third season, but taking into account everything that happened in the second season, we are likely to see Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) and Emma Mackey (Maeve) ). More complicated is to try to guess which secondary characters we will see on this occasion.

What do you think of the ad? Do you have high hopes for this third season? What is the open story arc that you most want?

