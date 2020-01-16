Netflix announces "Miss Americana", documentary by Taylor Switf

Share it:

The long-awaited documentary by the American singer Taylor Swift finally has a release date and its cover has been unveiled by Netfix, the platform announced that it will arrive at its streaming service on January 31, following its debut at the opening of the International Film Festival from Sundance.

Well they say, after the controversy, calm always comes and that's the case of Swift, who spent a very complicated 2019 when she was threatened by her former music producer, Scooter Braun, when singing her old songs at the American Music Awards, where The Artist of the Decade was also named.

Now, the sky seems clear for the 30-year-old performer, because this 2020 started in a good way and is ready to release her next great success, the documentary "Miss American", which will premiere on January 31 on Netflix and is also the name of one of his new songs from the album "Lover".

It is worth mentioning that before its premiere on the American platform, "Miss Americana", it will debut on the opening night of the Sundance International Film Festival on January 23.

In this film under the direction of Lana Wilson, the revealing life of the talented singer will be shown to the public: "Taylor Swift adopts her role as composer and performer, and as a woman taking advantage of her power, the voice," reads The description of the documentary.

