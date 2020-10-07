Netflix announces Lost Ollie, a live action series on the character of Brandon Oldenburg

The catalog of the US streaming giant continues to be enriched: after announcing the Netflix movies on The Kane Chronicles, we discover that a new TV series is coming Lost Ollie.

The work will be in live action style and inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey“written by Brandon Oldenburg and William Joyce. To take care of the transposition we will find Shannon Tindle insieme a Peter Ramsey, director famous for his work in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“. At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet with which Netflix announces the new TV series, here is the message shared with the fans:”Meet and fall in love with Lost Ollie, the living embodiment of the famous emoji. Lost Ollie is a new live action series focusing on a lost toy that will travel far and wide to find the child who lost it, and will also be the story of a boy who has lost something more important than a friend. It will be very moving“.

For now we have no other information regarding the cast or release date, waiting for more information