Netflix announces Kings of America, new series with Amy Adams

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The catalog of the famous streaming service: after the announcement of a series of Zack Snyder for Netflix, the multinational has revealed that it is working on a show with Amy Adams.

The series will be titled "Kings of America"and was created and scripted by Jess Kimball Leslie together with Diana Son, famous for her work in"Thirteen"and who will also be the showrunner. We will also find Adam McKay, who he collaborated with Amy Adams in the episodes of "Vice". Here is the official synopsis of the series shared by Netflix:"It will tell the story of three women whose lives are linked to the history of one of the most important companies, they will be the heir to Walmart's assets, an unconventional executive and a Walmart order who attempted to face the giant in the biggest class action of the American history". Amy Adams will be one of the three protagonists, although we still have no other details about her role.

The number of episodes and the release date have not yet been announced, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have more information on this interesting project. In the meantime, we report the next additions to the Netflix catalog, including the arrival of the fifth season of Lucifer.