Netflix announces Godzilla: Singular Point: the king of monsters returns with the BONES studio

The American giant dedicated to on-demand streaming, Netflix, continues its campaign of original anime ads, underlining the company’s interest in the Japanese animation market. In fact, a few hours ago he announced the return of the King of the Monsters on the small screen in Godzilla: Singular Point.

The immortal Godzilla franchise continues to renew itself with dedicated projects, the last of which in an animated key and produced by none other than TOHO and Netflix. For the occasion, the US giant has called in an exceptional staff, starting from the animation studio in charge of the project, or BONES (My Hero Academia, Noragami) e Orange.

If this factual news seems to definitively exclude the rumors regarding the remake in CG of Berserk with the involvement of Studio Orange, on the other hand it does not close the doors to a new anime linked to the Kentaro Miura franchise.

However, Godzilla: Singular Point will be directed by none other than the director Atsushi Takahashi (the Blue Exorctis movie) with the character design entirely curated by the author of Blue Exorcist, Kazue Kato. And that’s not the only news, as the well-known animator of Studio Ghibli is in charge of the appearance of Godzilla Eiji Yamamori. An extraordinary staff for an original anime slated to debut worldwide in 2021.

