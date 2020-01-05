         Netflix announces 21 original films by 2020, including the new David Fincher, Spike Lee and Ben Wheatley

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the event that Santa Claus, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar have not behaved too well, do not worry, because Netflix has taken the sack of gifts and has started the year out loud announcing the 21 original feature films that are already confirmed to be released throughout this 2020. A list that will probably grow as the streaming platform buys new titles in the first quarter festival circuit.

A barrage of big names

After punching the table with signings like those of Noah Baumbach – 'History of a marriage' – or Martin Scorsese himself – 'The Irish' -, the great N promises a spectacular beginning of the decade by the hand of great directors how David Fincher, who will bring 'Mank' to our homes: the expected biopic centered on the figure of Herman Mankiewicz, starring Gary Oldman and that will explore the creation of 'Citizen Kane'.

Continuing with renowned authors, the selection highlights the figure of Spike Lee, whose new film 'Give 5 Bloods' will feature Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis and Deloriy Lindon to tell the story of four African-American veterans returning to Vietnam to search for the remains of their command leader and, incidentally, a buried treasure.

The unclassifiable Ben Wheatley will also have space on Netflix with 'Rebecca'; adaptation of the novel by Daphne du Maurier, which Alfred Hitchcock already covered in 1940, and that this time he will have Lily James and Armie Hammer as the leading couple. Another most juicy film to add the latest Charlie Kaufman, entitled 'I'm thinking of Ending Things', documentaries like 'Cameraperson', or comic book adaptations like 'The Old Guard', starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

During the next months we will know the release dates of these, and the rest of the titles announced by Netflix through its Twitter account, in the thread that you can read below —And in which the magnificent 'The hole' appears!