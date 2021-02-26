Netflix: anime series coming in March

February was a month full of surprises for Netflix: we were able to see for the first time in Italy So Spoke Rohan Kishibe, 4 OVA spin-off of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (find our review of So Spoke Rohan Kishibe) However, March promises to be an equally fascinating month, between news and a more than welcome return: it’s time to find out which anime will be added next month on Netflix.

Pacific Rim: The Dark Zone – Season 1 (March 4)



At one time, the menacing and imposing Kaiju they emerged from the Pacific Rim, spreading panic around the world; the only ones able to stop them were the Jaeger, mecha driven by two pilots in perfect harmony with each other. Years later, Kaiju were spotted in Australia and this led to a sudden evacuation of the continent.

Brothers Hayley e Taylor Travis they are looking for the parents who disappeared during the escape, when they come across a long-abandoned Jaeger: only after learning to fly it, the brothers will be able to face the Kaiju and thus find their parents.

Pacific Rim: The Dark Zone was announced by Netflix in 2018, and the first season arrives for streaming on March 4th. The screenplay of the series inspired by the film by Guillermo del Toro was written by Craig Kyle, who worked on various titles, among which we remember Thor: Ragnarok.

Instead, the Japanese animation studio also collaborated in the development Polygon Pictures, best known for making 3D CGI anime, including Knights of Sidonia, la Godzilla film trilogy, and the newest Drifting Dragons, all available on Netflix. Similarly to the aforementioned productions, too Pacific Rim: The Dark Zone is entirely 3D CGI.

B: The Beginning Succession (18 marzo)



In 2018 it debuted on Netflix B: The Beginning, anime produced by the American giant and made by Production IG, which managed to convince both critics and audiences (here is our review of B: The Beginning). In the same year, the animation studio announced the start of the second season: after a long wait, it finally arrives in streaming B: The Beginning Succession.

The events take place in the city-state of Cremona, whose streets are stained with the blood of numerous criminals killed by the killer Killer B. While some citizens praise him for his work and others want to kill him, the agent Lily of RIS (Royal Investigation Service) needs to investigate serial killer, but needs help from eccentric ex-detective to solve case Keith Flick. He left the profession to work in the archives after losing his family in an accident.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (25 marzo)



In recent days, Netflix has announced, not with a few surprises, that March 25 will arrive DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, adaptation of the strategic video game DOTA 2.

The main character is Davion, Knight of the Dragons, who has taken on the arduous task of eliminating all kinds of plagues that afflict the world. In the course of his journey, the hero will meet an ancient and powerful eldwurm and the princess Mirana, which will involve him in a secret mission that will lead him to face situations far greater than what he could have imagined.

The new Netflix title will consist of 8 episodes lasting about 30 minutes each and it is co-produced by Valve itself, the software house that developed the game, while the drawings and animations are made by the Korean studio Mir, known above all for The Legend of Korra. In addition, the script for the series was entrusted to Ashley Miller, one of the writers of Thor and X-Men – The Beginning; Miller wanted to reassure fans of the video game by saying that they won’t be disappointed with how DOTA2 has been treated.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood it is not the first Netflix production to be inspired by a video game: just think, in fact, of Castlevania it’s at Dragon’s Dogma, and in the plans of the American giant there is also the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from the Trigger studio, set in the same universe as the CD Projekt RED title.

Pacific Rim: The Dark Zone, B: The Beginning Succession e DOTA: Dragon’s Blood are the souls scheduled for the month of March, but in case of further additions we will keep you updated. Tell us which titles you are looking forward to most.