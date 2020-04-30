Netflix: anime releases scheduled for May 2020

Share it:

April marked the arrival in the library Netflix of the last part of the films of the Studio Ghibli, so as to complete (or almost) the filmography; but also saw the debut of new exclusive titles such as the Rising Sun and the expected Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, unfortunately available (at least for now) only in the original language.

May may be a meager month with regards to anime coming soon, but it will not be less interesting: in fact, during the month, the long-awaited series will finally debut in Italy Dorohedoro. After taking a look at the news of the Netflix Film Catalog of May 2020 and the Netflix TV Series Catalog of May 2020, let's find out which are the Japanese animated productions that will arrive in May, albeit few.

Monthly Girl's Nozaki-kun (May 1)

Chiyo Sakura she is a solar high school girl who is in love with her classmate Umetarou Nozaki. When she confesses her love to him, she finds herself involved in an unusual situation: Umetarou thinks she is one of the many fans, and signs an autograph. In fact, the boy is a shojo mangaka, known among readers under the pseudonym of Sakiko Yumeno. Following a series of misunderstandings and misunderstandings, Chiyo manages to get closer to his beloved, but not as she would like: the cartoonist, in fact, thinks that he could help him with his new comic.

Throughout her experience, the protagonist will meet other student-assistants such as Mikoto Mikoshiba is Yuu Kashima, both chosen as models for the new work. Chiyo will try to take this singular opportunity to be able to attract the attention of his beloved Umetarou.

Monthly Girl's Nozaki-kun is taken from the 2011 manga of the same name and is still in progress Izumi Tsubaki, unpublished in Italy. Thanks to Netflix the anime of 2014 arrives for the first time in Italy.

Scissor Seven – season 2 (May 7)

Seven he is a boy who has lost his memory, but is able to control a pair of scissors with telekinesis. His faithful friend is the blue chicken Come on Bo, who, noting his ability, spurs him to follow a different path from that of managing a food kiosk: he wants the young man to become an assassin, to earn money and reach the kingdom of Stan, where he can find a way to recover his memory.

Seven accepts the business and to hide his misdeeds he hides behind the identity of a hairdresser, but he soon realizes he is not brought for the murders on commission, and often the pay is far too small. During his vicissitudes, Seven confronts other fierce killers using a pair of hairdressing scissors, often with the support of Dai Bo and Xiao Fei.

Scissor Seven, also known as Killer Seven, is a Chinese anime, whose first season debuted in Italy last January on the streaming platform, available only in the original language and with Italian subtitles.

Dorohedoro (May 28)

Dorohedoro it was not long, but finally from May it will be available on Netflix. The series is taken from the Q Hayashida manga of the same name (published in Italy by Planet Manga), and is made by the MAPPA studio, entirely in 3D CG, and directed by Yuuichirou Hayashi, known to the public for directing Kakegurui.

In the gloomy city of Hole lives Caiman, a man cursed by a sorcerer: his head has been transformed into that of a caiman, and has been deprived of memory. Immune to magic, Caiman is chasing the sorcerers he meets on his way, with the hope of being able to find the person responsible for his curse, in order to return to normal.

To help him in his mission there is his best friend Nikaido, owner of a small restaurant in Hole and a skilled fighter. The trail of blood that the two carry behind, however, attracts the attention of the magician En, who hired Shin is We, two hit men, to eliminate Caiman and Nikaido. As investigations bring up new information about his past, the protagonist goes deeper and deeper into the bizarre world of wizards.

Perhaps the titles that enrich the already vast Netflix library are few, but they could surprise us with bizarre love stories, commissioned assassins armed with hairdressing scissors, and magical worlds. At the moment these are the titles coming in May, but in case of any additions we will keep you updated. Which series are you most looking forward to?