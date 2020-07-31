Netflix animated series announced by the author of John Wick!

Share it:

The conquest of the small screen by videogame titles continues and this time it's the turn of the cult Splinter Cell branded Ubisoft: the developer company will collaborate with Netflix to produce an animated series and to write the screenplay Derek Kolstad, writer of the entire franchise John Wick.

It was 2002 when Splinter Cell debuted on consoles: at the center of the strategic and stealth videogame, the former navy seal Sam Fisher, agent recruited by the NSA and infiltrated the mysterious Third Echelon organization. At the moment the details of the plot have not yet been revealed, but we know for sure that the platform has already ordered two seasons of the animated series, for a total of 16 episodes!

Among the works of Kolstad, in addition to the trilogy with Keanu Reeves which has grossed nearly $ 600 million worldwide, including the most recent series Disney + Falcon and The Winter Soldier, of which he wrote some episodes. Even for Ubisoft it will not be the first serial experience, since the company name appears in the credits of the appreciated one Mythic Quest license plate Apple TV + and the much more debated live-action of Assassin's Creed of 2016 with Michael Fassbender.

What are the characters who could return for this new, and hopefully epic, adventure? As always, let us know in the comments and pending new updates, we refer you to the August releases of Netflix and those of the competitor Apple TV +