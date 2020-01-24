Entertainment

Netflix and WIT Studio join forces: first trailer of Great Pretender, original anime

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
WIT Studio is one of Japan's most popular animation studios. After finishing the labors on Vinland Saga, the animation house can finally dedicate itself completely to its original project, Great Pretender, announced several months ago at Anime Expo.

The Great Pretender's official website has entered the expected trailer official today January 24, 2020. The video also revealed the cast of the anime, the staff who will take care of it, release date and plans of the international broadcast. At the top you can see the presentation while at the bottom there is the key visual.

The anime will debut in Fuji TV's + Ultra block and on BS Fuji in July. Netflix instead will take care of the streaming transmission both in Japan and in the rest of the world, albeit with different schedules: in fact, it will arrive on the platform first in Japan and only later on a global level. The cast includes:

  • Chiaki Kobayashi, in the role of Makoto "Edamame" Edamura, declaring himself the "biggest cheater in Japan";
  • Junichi Suwabe, in the role of Laurent Thierry, a French swindler who travels the world, who likes to dress in suits and tell jokes;
  • Natsumi Fujiwara, in the role of Abigail "Aby" Jones, a scammer proud of her toned and flexible physique;
  • Mie Sonozaki, in the role of Paula Dickins, an FBI agent who arrives in Los Angeles and wants to catch Laurent with her hands.

As previously revealed, Hiro Kaburagi will be the director of Great Pretender, while Yoshiyuki Sadamoto will be the character designer. Ryota Kosawa will take care of the script, Yutaka Yamada will compose the music and Maiko Okada will be the producer. Great Pretender will consist of 23 total episodes.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

