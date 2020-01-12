Entertainment

         Netflix and the director of 'It' launch the remake of 'Howls', the classic lycanthrope of Joe Dante

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
1981 was the most important year for the werewolf at the cinema. Two masters so disparate, but so loyal to the classic aftertaste, as Joe Dante and John Landis premiered two of their most recognized films with just a few months apart. The first one, 'Howls', is Netflix's new bet when it comes to renewing the past and Andy Muschietti its director.

Werewolf on Netflix

Journalistic thriller, monstrous horror, cults, Roger Corman in a booth, wild animated sexual sequences, music by Pino Donaggio … 'Howls' is another one of those great Joe Dante movies that has absolutely everything.

Well, a few months ago the director of the two 'It' films, Andy Muschietti, said he would like to have the opportunity to update 'Gremlins' or'Howls', both Dante classics. Confirmation arrives today: the director will be in charge of re-adapting Gary Brandner's novel in a movie for Netflix.


The original film focuses on a Los Angeles television journalist (played by Dee Wallace) who is traumatized after helping police arrest a serial killer. Your doctor recommends that you attend an isolated psychiatric retreat led by Dr. George Waggner (Patrick Macnee). But while in therapy, his colleague Chris (Dennis Dugan) investigates the strange circumstances surrounding his shock. When his work leads him to track the path of the supernatural, begins to fear for Karen's life. And then, well, several hairy horrors.

The original film has an impressive cult legacy, although in reality it is perhaps due to the crazy sequels that "perverted" the work of a teacher like Dante. The story, of course, is conducive to an update Hopefully, don't abuse the digital effects. That for a reason many of us love the original movie.

