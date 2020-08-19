Netflix and Apex Legends? Chad Grenier opens to an animated series

Share it:

After recent announcements of a Beyond Good & Evil live-action and Splinter Cell-inspired TV series, Netflix has openly declared its interest in the gaming industry, but what will the platform be next? To anticipate it is Chad Grenier, game director of Apex Legends.

The supervisor of the franchise for Respawn Enternatinment has in fact left everyone stunned with his latest statements, stating to the microphones of Games Radar: "A Netflix animated series of Apex? Yes, I'd love that: sounds like a great idea. Count on me! It's true, we're very focused on the game right now, but heck, if anyone wants to offer me something I'll be all ears. "

The gauntlet has therefore been launched and it will be up to the home entertainment giant to come forward: after all, it would not be the first time that Netflix aims for the stars and, although Grenier is 100% focused on Apex Legends Season 6, it is not said that the upper floors of EA are not already at work on parallel projects. After all, we have already had a first animated taste of Apex Legends.

Meanwhile, the increasingly electrifying continues partnership between Netflix and the gaming sector and recent projects include the animated series The Cuphead Show, of which new images have recently been released.

However, it is also the one who has established itself in this mix of industries HBO Max with its adaptation of the adventures of Ellie and Joel and just last week Craig Mazin revealed that content deleted from the video game will be featured in The Last of Us series. Which platform will win?