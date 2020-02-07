Entertainment

         Netflix already lets you remove the automatic playback of the trailers of its series and movies: this way you can do it

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We are all aware of this situation: we open Netflix, we are browsing looking for what to see and not even half a second passes when some advance of this or that series jumps to the jugular, either from the menu or the series that is on the cover (right now) in my profile 'Locke & Key'). Start playing with your soniquete.

Something that can be especially annoying, especially because of the sound, and that could not be deactivated … so far. Netflix has made available to its users the option that we can disable automatic playback of this type of content.


The creator of 'Bojack Horseman' charges against Netflix and Amazon for cutting the final credits of his series and movies

This disables automatic advances

Alberto Netflix Menu

  1. Log in on Netflix from a web browser.
  2. Choose Manage Profiles on the menu.
  3. Select the profile you would like to update.
  4. Check or uncheck the option in Automatically reproduce the progress while browsing all devices.

From Netflix comment that the option is being implemented, so the same takes both to see the option and to apply the change. The truth is that, although I understand the reason for these previews, the fact that they came with sound to me especially unnerved me. So I thank the company for putting the option to disable it.

READ:  Netflix Job Offer Advertisement The Witcher Joke

As we have said on more than one occasion, Netflix is ​​interested in its users spending hours on the platform. They sell subscriptions and it is important to keep it … and they use utilities like this and tricks such as cutting off credits within a few seconds to watch the next episode or dwarfing them to put you an announcement of the new star series of the platform.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.