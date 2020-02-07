         Netflix already lets you remove the automatic playback of the trailers of its series and movies: this way you can do it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are all aware of this situation: we open Netflix, we are browsing looking for what to see and not even half a second passes when some advance of this or that series jumps to the jugular, either from the menu or the series that is on the cover (right now) in my profile 'Locke & Key'). Start playing with your soniquete.

Something that can be especially annoying, especially because of the sound, and that could not be deactivated … so far. Netflix has made available to its users the option that we can disable automatic playback of this type of content.

This disables automatic advances

Log in on Netflix from a web browser. Choose Manage Profiles on the menu. Select the profile you would like to update. Check or uncheck the option in Automatically reproduce the progress while browsing all devices.

From Netflix comment that the option is being implemented, so the same takes both to see the option and to apply the change. The truth is that, although I understand the reason for these previews, the fact that they came with sound to me especially unnerved me. So I thank the company for putting the option to disable it.

As we have said on more than one occasion, Netflix is ​​interested in its users spending hours on the platform. They sell subscriptions and it is important to keep it … and they use utilities like this and tricks such as cutting off credits within a few seconds to watch the next episode or dwarfing them to put you an announcement of the new star series of the platform.