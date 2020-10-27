Netflix: All TV series coming in November 2020

These are undoubtedly warm months for Netflix, with series of thickness as confirmed by our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor, a title of great caliber that, while focusing less on its horror side, was able to excite us. But there was also room for some important new entries, as you may have noticed from our review of The Queen of Chess, which managed to surprise us positively.

But now the time has come to think about November, which has the not simple task of matching the previous one in offering new titles. As you will soon discover, once again Netflix seems ready to amaze us with the return of the wait The Crown, and some novelties that seem to have all the credentials to surprise.

Paranormal, Season 1 (November 5, 2020)

First Netflix series produced entirely in Egypt, based on the novels of Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, Paranormal sees as the protagonist Refaat Ismail (interpreted by Ahmed Amin), a charismatic professor of hematology who will see his scientific certainties collapse in the face of a series of paranormal events that will lead him to investigate.

Refaat will not be alone, however, and will in fact be helped by his university colleague Maggie (Razane Jammal). The two will try to extricate themselves between seemingly inexplicable events, to seek a solution to what is likely to become a threat to them and to those they are closest to. Amr Salama will be the showrunner of this new series, which could surprise positively.

The Liberator, Season 1 (November 11, 2020)

Based on the book by Alex Kershaw, The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, The Liberator is an animated series that follows the dangers and fears faced by a battalion during the Second World War. Specifically, the true story of the American colonel will be told Felix Sparks, in his battles fought alongside his unit.

A path full of pitfalls that starts from the landing in Sicily, ending in the Dachau concentration camp. Another noteworthy aspect is the technique used for the animations, namely the Triscope Enchanced Hybrid Animation, which combines CGI and live action. Bradley James will play Felix Sparks and the premises The Liberator it seems as ambitious as it is interesting.

The Crown, Season 4 (November 15, 2020)

After the success of previous seasons, come back The Crown with the awaited fourth season, which will cover the life of the Queen Elizabeth II (played by Olivia Colman) in the period from 1977 to 1990. A particular time frame, in which there are important characters such as Margaret Thatcher ( Gillian Anderson) e Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). Also this year the total episodes will be 10, while the series created by Peter Morgan should end with the sixth season. As fans will know, every two seasons the cast is changed, so as to reinforce the idea of ​​time evolution and also for this The Crown managed to fascinate and thrill, as we also wrote in our review of The Crown 3.

All other series coming to Netflix in November 2020

Can you hear me ?, Season 2 (November 2, 2020)

La dramedy canadese “Can you hear me?“returns with this second season which will consist of 10 episodes. The series created by Florence Longpre follows the events of There is (Florence Longpre), Fabiola (Melissa Bedard) e Carolanne (Eve Landry), three friends who live in a poor neighborhood in Montreal. During the first season, what had struck the most was the characterization of the three protagonists, with characters far from the classic female stereotypes, who staged both their fragility and their strength; elements that are an integral part of our being imperfect.

Record Of Youth, Season 1 (November 3, 2020)

After the positive reception reserved for other K-Dramas, it is about to arrive on Netflix Record of Youth, the new series written by Ha Myung-hee and directed by Ahn Gil-ho. The protagonists of the events will be three young guys who work in the field of fashion, trying to make their dreams come true, making their way in a world that is more competitive than ever.

Love & Anarchy, Season 1 (November 4, 2020)

Born from the collaboration between Netflix and FLX, Love & Anarchy is the new Swedish original series created by Lisa Langseth, who is also in charge of directing and writing the eight episodes of this first season. The story will revolve around Sophie (Ida Engvoll), a consultant mother of two who, in the course of her last job, gets to know Max (Björn Mosten), a young IT technician with whom he will start a particular relationship. The two will cheer on each other, eventually getting closer, and this will have direct consequences on their lives. In particular, there will be repercussions on Sophie and her family, in a whirlwind of emotions that will involve the viewer.

Undercover, Season 2 (November 8, 2020)

The second season of Undercover, crime-thriller series that sees the return of the protagonists who accompanied us during the first chapter. We will then review the agent Ferry Bouman (interpreted by Frank Lammers), which will try to reveal the identity of Bob (Tom Waes) e Kim (Anna Drijver), undercover agents who this time will deal with illegal arms smuggling. The direction will be entrusted to Pieter Van Hees e Cecilia Verheyden, who will replace Eshref Reybrouck and Frank Devos.

Dash & Lily, Season 1 (November 10, 2020)

Inspired by the novel of the same name “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” written by Rachel Cohn e David levithan, Dash & Lily is produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps studio, which also worked on, among other series Stranger Things. The protagonists will be Dash (Austin Abrams) e Lily (Midori Francis), who in the course of the episodes will challenge each other in performing acts of all kinds, exchanging a diary from time to time in which they write down their dreams and desires, then making an appointment in various areas of New York.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun, Season 1 (November 11, 2020)

The Australian comedy group Aunty Donna lands on Netflix, with this first season arriving on November 11th. Produced by Ed Helms, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun will see protagonists Breads Kelly, Zachary Ruane e Mark Bonanno, in six episodes that promise a journey into their lives, between comedy, music and fun.

Midas Favorites, season 1 (November 13, 2020)

Spanish miniseries from The Minions of Midas of Jack London, with protagonist Victor Genovés (Luis Tosar) as a prominent businessman. Victor will be faced with a difficult choice: pay a ransom or let people die at different times and places, in a series in which the tension will certainly not fail. Midas favorites is set in Madrid and is directed by Mateo Gil. Rounding out the cast, we will find Willy Toledo, Marta Belmonte, Carlos Blanco, Marta Milans, and Bea Segura.

Virgin River, Season 2 (November 27, 2020)

The inhabitants of the small town of Virgin River will return to be protagonists in this second season and the main actors of the previous one will return to interpret their respective characters. We will then meet again Alexandra Breckenridge in the midwife’s shoes Melinda “Mel” Monroe, e Martin Henderson come Jack Sheridan. Also confirmed the presence of Chase Petriw, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Lexa Doig, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper and Grayson Maxwell.

TV shows and docuseries

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Martha?, Season 1 (November 5, 2020)

A new Argentine miniseries that investigates the death of a woman, found lifeless in her bathtub. The husband believes that his wife was the victim of an accident, but the autopsy will reveal much more.

Country Ever After, Season 1 (November 6, 2020)

The country musician Coffey Anderson together with his wife Criscilla, hip-hop dancer, are the protagonists of this reality show, bringing into our homes a glimpse of their lives, between work, passions and family.

A Queen Is Born, Season 1 (November 11, 2020)

A new reality show in which Gloria Groove e Alexia Twister they help six artists to become familiar with the stage, working on their artistic path.

We Are The Champions, Season 1 (November 17, 2020)

Docuseries that will explore some of the most unique competitions in the world, ensuring hours of pure fun. From the hottest chili in the world, to the most bizarre and elaborate hairstyle contest that can be found, We are the champions will surely surprise you.

Holiday Home Makeover, Season 1 (November 18, 2020)

The designer Benjamin Bradley (Mr. Christmas), will begin to let us enjoy the Christmas atmosphere with this new show, in which we will see him at work while working on the interiors of some houses, helping families to prepare for the Christmas period.

Voices Of Fire, Season 1 (November 20, 2020)

The community in which he grew up Pharrell Williams, is shown in this series that will analyze the creative process that lies behind what aspires to become one of the most iconic Gospel choirs ever. Williams’ uncle himself, who is the bishop of the community, will be one of the protagonists, accompanying us to discover this reality together with the other members of the choir.

Sugar Rush: Natale, Season 2 (November 27, 2020)

As the title implies, the challenges will be Christmas themed, with teams of pastry chefs who will compete in rounds with different objectives, in order to then reach the desired final. A competition with an apparently sweet flavor, but which in fact will be ruthless, with each round seeing the elimination of the least voted team.