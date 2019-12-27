Netflix: All the series you have canceled in 2019

Many of us have already learned it: it is better not to get too hooked on any Netflix title. It can come to an end at any time, without prior notice and regardless of whether or not they were a success among the fandom. We already checked with, for example, 'Daredevil'.
What more titles have been canceled? We review the series to which 2019 brought a gift of non-renewal (and that are a few, by the way). Some have already aired their last episode and have said goodbye forever, others are pending a final season to come, as is the case of 'For 13 reasons'.
one
'For 13 reasons'
We continue for bingo. Although it was one of the premieres that most conquered the audience, despite the machiavellianism of its plot, 'For 13 reasons' has reached a dead end. Netflix announced last August that there was a fourth season on the way, planned for this 2020. Well, as you may have guessed, it will be the last.
two
'Grace and Frankie'
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will return once again this January. But the sixth season will be the penultimate, because, as Netflix announced at the beginning of the year, 'Grace and Frankie' has been renewed for a seventh and final season that will arrive in 2021 to say goodbye forever. It will be sad to say goodbye to the chain's oldest Netflix series. And especially the great deal that form Fonda and Tomlin.
3
'Lucifer'
Its cancellation generated a lot, but a lot, stir. When in the month of June it was reported that Netflix had acquired the series to broadcast only one more season, the fifth, before giving final folder, the fandom of the most marauded series of Netflix flooded the social networks of critics. However, the platform has not yielded, which will present 16 closing chapters throughout this 2020.
4
'Jessica Jones'
The Marvel series arrived this June with a third season that marked the last. No one expected that 'Jessica Jones' would put the end point so fast, but it did.
5
'The Punisher'
Just before the arrival of the announcement of the cancellation of 'Jessica Jones' it was made public that 'The Punisher' was not renewed.
6
'Santa Clarita Diet'
The platform decided not to renew the comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant after his third season arrived last March. A movement that nobody expected. There are still people who wonder when the fourth season will come.
7
'Glow'
Another title that makes us sad to say goodbye to 'Glow'. One of the critically acclaimed titles He will say goodbye forever with the arrival of his fourth season this 2020.
8
'Dark'
Considered by many as a masterpiece and a perfect alternative to see if 'Mindhunter' or 'Stranger Things' had already been completed, this German series with a multitude of characters but a plot of the most interesting, will also say goodbye to its audience. His third season is the last, which will arrive this 2020.
9
'Fuller House'
Although Netflix renewed this series for a fifth season, whose premiere arrived on December 6 (and will broadcast its second part in 2020)He did it making it clear that it would be the last and that it would serve as a farewell.
East reboot follow D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) in charge of her three children. Fortunately, her best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), they move to help take care of the family.
10
'Travelers'
After three seasons in broadcast, 'Travelers' announced its final on Netflix. The series began in 2016, and although the fandom wanted a fourth season, it never came.
eleven
'Bojack Horseman'
The ironic and adult animated series 'Bojack Horseman' was one of the first original successes for Netflix, but unfortunately, this 2019 came the turn for the slaughterhouse. The first part of the final season, the sixth, was launched on October 25, and will be this January 31, 2020 when Bojack says goodbye forever to his audience. How will do?
12
'Anne with an e'
Netflix disconnected 'Anne With a E' last November, communicating that this joint production between the transmission giant and CBC would have a third and final season. Its premiere will arrive this January.
13
'One day at a time'
Although the streaming giant reported that the third season of 'One day at a time' would be the last, the fandom got another chain to serve as a home for a new batch of chapters.
It will be CBS who now follows the stories of Penelope, a single veteran of the army, and her Cuban-American family in the ups and downs of life.
14
'The Ranch'
Although the series had already recorded the episodes of a new season, Netflix decided it would be the last. This comedy will say goodbye with the fourth season, whose second batch of episodes will arrive in 2020.
fifteen
'Chambers'
It only lasted one season. 'Chambers' came and left, despite having a cast he promised: Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn.
16
'Dear White People'
In October the news came: the fourth season of 'Dear White People' will be the last of the fiction. With a renewal + cancellation announcement, I gave Netflix a folder to this series that had already presented us Tessa Thompson in the film of the same title in 2014. The last batch of chapters is expected to arrive throughout 2020, but it still has no confirmed date.
17
'The Rain'
This original Danish Netflix series follows two brothers who emerge from a bunker six years after a virus has eliminated almost all human beings in Scandinavia. These young survivors showed us their story for two seasons; However, the rise of post-apocalyptic fictions like 'The Walking Dead' has not been enough. This year Netflix announced that the third will be the last for 'The Rain', which has its premiere scheduled for this 2020.
18
'Tuca and Bertie'
The animated series of Lisa Hanawalt It was canceled with just one broadcast season on Netflix. As with Lucifer, the acclaimed fiction was recovered by the platform, in this case of ABC, to issue a season before deciding to end it.
19
'Designated Survivor'
Saving her from ABC didn't help much. Although Netflix recovered this political series starring Kiefer Sutherland To broadcast a third season, it was actually the last.
twenty
'Trinkets'
It was in the month of July when Netflix announced that 'Trinkets' would have a second and final season. It will arrive sometime in 2020.
twenty-one
'She's Gotta Have It'
Little has lasted the television adaptation of the tape of Spike lee 'She's Gotta Have It', which with just two seasons has said goodbye forever to its audience.
22
'The OA'
With only two seasons behind him, 'The OA' came to an end, to anger the fandom hooked on this series of Science fiction.
2. 3
'No Good Nick'
A season divided into two parts. That is the only thing we received from this series starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin, who announced their non-renewal at the end of the second batch of episodes last August.
24
'Friends from college'
Starring Cobie Smulders, Keegan-Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, Jae Suh Park and Billy Eichner, she was canceled shortly after her second season debuted on Netflix last January.
