Netflix: All the series you have canceled in 2019

Many of us have already learned it: it is better not to get too hooked on any Netflix title. It can come to an end at any time, without prior notice and regardless of whether or not they were a success among the fandom. We already checked with, for example, 'Daredevil'.

What more titles have been canceled? We review the series to which 2019 brought a gift of non-renewal (and that are a few, by the way). Some have already aired their last episode and have said goodbye forever, others are pending a final season to come, as is the case of 'For 13 reasons'.