Netflix: all the series coming out in August 2020

After leaving behind a month full of fantasy, with Warrior Nun (of which you can read our Warrior Nun review) e Cursed (here our impressions on the first five episodes of Cursed), August will see the return of Lucifer, with the expected fifth season. Also important is the arrival of the third season of The Rain and the fourth of 3%, which will close the two series respectively. The landing on Netflix of will also be interesting It's Okay To Not Be Okay, which has received several honors abroad and could prove to be a quality title. As you may have guessed, there will certainly be a rich offer, able to repay the trust of subscribers, with titles of different genres and some important farewells. To give you an idea of ​​what awaits us, here is a list of all the series coming out on Netflix in August.

The Rain, season 3 (6 august 2020)

Here comes the third and final season of The Rain, with its post apocalyptic world distorted by the rain that decimated the population. A final act divided into 6 chapters, which will hopefully leave a satisfactory conclusion, for what was the first Danish series produced by Netflix. Also confirmed the cast of previous seasons, with Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen in the role of Rasmus, Alba August (Simone) Mikkel Følsgaard (Martin) Lukas Løkken (Patrick) Sonny Lindberg (Jean) is Johannes Bah Kuhnke (Sten).

It's Okay To Not Be Okay, season 1 (16 august 2020)

A South Korean romantic series which sees the meeting between an unsocial writer and a health worker. The two, learning about each other, will be able to overcome their difficulties. The ratings of those who have had the opportunity to see it are very positive and could prove to be a pleasant surprise, with a story that promises to be profound and engaging.

Lucifer, season 5 – part 1 (21 august 2020)

To the delight of the fans, i first eight episodes of the fifth season of Lucifer, initially scheduled for May, and then postponed due to the Covid emergency. After risking the cancellation, it now appears that there are also the foundations for a sixth season, although the confirmation of Netflix is ​​still missing. For the moment, all that remains is to wait for these new episodes, which should reveal some hidden secrets which will involve the protagonists, with the farewell of some well-loved characters.

All other series coming to Netflix in August 2020

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend, season 1 (5 August 2020)

The interactive special linked to the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, finally arrives also in Italy, after the delay caused by the health emergency that had blocked the dubbing. A relief for fans of the series who had not found the title on May 12, the date initially scheduled for release. An interactive ending that involves the viewer, and which sees the participation of the main cast of the series. Among the actors, the presence of Daniel Radcliffe.

Gotham, season 5 (1 august 2020)

After being aired on Mediaset Premium channels, the also arrives on Netflix fifth and final season of Gotham, with the town in the throes of crime and the young Bruce Wayne ready to do his part, on a path that will lead him to become the hero we all know.

Alto Mare, season 3 (7 august 2020)

Also for Deep sea it is the final season. This after that, initially, there seemed to be a further fourth season, then canceled. The series will always see the story of two sisters who discover the secrets of their family, with some revelations that will change their lives.

The New Legends Of Monkey, season 2 (7 august 2020)

Inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West and the Japanese drama Monkey, come back The New Legends Of Monkey with its second season. We will therefore continue to follow the adventure of Tripitaka (interpreted by Luciane Buchanan), on his journey to free the world from the demonic threat.

Greenleaf, season 5 (12 august 2020)

The fifth will be the last season of Greenleaf, which will close the story of the protagonist family. A mystery / drama who, especially with his first seasons, had managed to carve out an important space, but failed to maintain high expectations over the past few years.

Dirty John, season 2 (14 august 2020)

US anthological television series written and created by Alexandra Cunningham, inspired by the podcast of the same name Christopher Goffard, which will return to Netflix with a second season focused on new protagonists. This time, the main story will be based on the conflictual relationship between Betty Broderick and her ex-husband, in a cycle of episodes in which the tension will certainly not fail.

The Robbery Of The Century, season 1 (14 August 2020)

Inspired by the robbery in Colombia in 1994, The Robbery Of The Century is a new Colombian series which, following in the wake of the success of The Paper House, will try to stage an event that really happened. In the cast, we find Andrés Parra, Marcela Benjumea, Christian Tappan is Waldo Urrego, for a series that could make lovers of the genre happy.

3%, season 4 (14 August 2020)

The Brazilian television series 3% will end with this fourth season, which will therefore have to close the circle of the narrative. A sci-fi thriller in which we see a ruthless world, where only 3% of the population can enjoy a comfortable life within the Offshore, with all the others forced to live with pain and sacrifices in the hinterland (Inland), where food and water are also scarce. The only lifeline is a test which, if successfully passed, can lead to living in the Offshore, in a world designed for a select few.

TV shows and docuseries

The perfect landing, season 1 (1 August 2020)

We will follow the transfer of the young gymnast Jenny Cortez and his family from Miami to Toronto, where a family run gym will be opened. A move that will surely have repercussions on their lives and in particular on Jenny.

Selling Sunset, season 3 (7 august 2020)

The agents of the group Oppenheim sell luxury apartments in Los Angeles but, as in many working environments, relationships between colleagues are certainly important. We will therefore see both the relationships between the agents, and their work focused on dream apartments capable of leaving you speechless.

Dark Polo Gang – The Series, season 1 (14 august 2020)

A 12-episode docuserie that will explore behind the scenes of four young people who have managed to emerge in the panorama of Italian trap. Initially released on Timvision, now this first season also lands on Netflix, for the happiness of the fans.