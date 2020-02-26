Netflix: all the anime released in March 2020

Share it:

In February, Netflix gave us away seven films by Studio Ghibli, and March will not be less: in fact, from the beginning of the month seven other titles of the study will be available Miyazaki is Takahata, including the first film, Wind Valley Nausicaa, and the Oscar winner The enchanted city. In addition to the Ghibli titles, March also marks another important debut on the streaming platform: The bizarre adventures of JoJo. However, other exclusives such as Castlevania 3 will also arrive during the month, Beastars, is Rising Sun., the first 4K HDR anime. Let's find out what are the new anime coming in March.

Wind Valley Nausicaa (March 1)

It cannot be considered in all respects the first film of Studio Ghibli, but Wind Valley Nausicaa, directed by Miyazaki and produced by Takahata, opens the doors of success to the animation studio.

The events take place in the distant future, in which a thermonuclear war known as i Seven Days of Fire it destroyed the Earth and all forms of life, including mankind.

Following the catastrophe, a dangerous and inhospitable jungle developed, populated by huge insects and poisonous spores; the few humans who survived the war face the threat of vegetation that expands visibly.

Some kingdoms have managed to survive and resist the cataclysm, such as the Valley of the Wind, thanks to its position against wind, therefore far from the toxins of the jungle. The tranquility of the country is shaken when a giant flying ship crashes Tolmechia. To investigate what happened is Nausicaa, princess of the valley: among the remains of the aircraft, she finds some prisoners of Pejite and an enormous pulsating object, similar to an egg.

In recent years, Tolmechia has begun to occupy various kingdoms, and now wants to invade the valley. Some rumors claim that the empire, in order to gain victory, is willing to use a cyclopean soldier dating back to the Seven Days of Fire. Nausicaa, who has the gift of sailing the wind and communicating with him Ohmu, the creatures of the forest, will have to fight to bring peace to Earth and prevent a new catastrophe from destroying the entire planet.

Princess Mononoke (March 1)

Together with My neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke it represents one of the pillars of Ghibli: the film deals with themes dear to Miyazaki, such as the difficult relationship between man and nature.

The village of Emishi he is attacked by a ferocious wild boar, possessed by a malignant entity; the warrior prince Ashitaka he is willing to put his life at risk in order to save the inhabitants.

In the fight, the young man is wounded in the arm, being cursed with a demonic power, which slowly drains his life. In consultation with the village elders, Ashitaka heads west, where she hopes to find a cure for the curse.

During the journey, the prince reaches the Iron City where there is a clash between San – a girl raised with wolves, supported by the various spirits of the forest, called precisely Princess Mononoke (Spectrum) – e Lady Eboshiwho wants to clear the area to extract iron. Ashitaka finds herself involved in a conflict between two forces that don't want to surrender easily, and hopes to find a balance for peaceful coexistence; meanwhile, he is forced to fight the demonic power that is slowly killing him.

My neighbors Yamada (March 1)

After dealing with issues such as war, the difficulties of an office lady, and respect for nature, Isao Takahata in 1999 he goes back to the camera to tell the daily life of the Japanese family, with My neighbors Yamada.

The film follows the life of a typical Tokyo family: the Yamadas. Takashi, the husband, works in the factory; his wife Matsukoinstead, she is a housewife, but not very capable. Spouses have two children: Noboru, the eldest, who would like to have cooler parents; is Nonoko, about 5 years old, with an extremely noisy voice.

The wise ShigeMatsuko's mother helps family members with household chores and occasionally gives useful advice; last member of the family is the dog Few. Every day the Yamadas face problems of various kinds, from love affairs to small bickering between wife and husband, but they manage to overcome any difficulty together.

Taken from the manga Nono-chan, My neighbors Yamada he managed to capture the attention of many especially for the artistic sector: Takahata wanted to detach himself from the "classic" style of the studio, to approach a new one, with a more comic-like trait. A drawing that Takahata later reused in his latest work, The story of the shining princess.

The enchanted city (March 1)



Chihiro she is a stubborn and capricious 10-year-old girl who is moving with her parents to a new city. During the journey to reach the new house, the father takes a wrong path, and reaches the entrance of a gallery; Chihiro and his parents go through it, finding themselves in a ghost town, or so it seems to be.

While the father and mother gorge themselves on delicious and mysterious food, attracted by an inviting perfume, the girl explores the place until she meets the young man Haku, who invites her to leave the city before nightfall. As he escapes, Chihiro notes that the place gradually comes to life and the streets are filled with strange ghosts.

The girl discovers that the parents continued to gobble up, until they turned into pigs. With the help of Haku, Chihiro will overcome his fears and laziness, to survive in a world populated by fantastic creatures, which he will learn to know, respect and be attached to, and will have to look for a way to save his parents.

The enchanted city is a fantastic journey into the imagination of Miyazaki and Japanese folklore; the film has become one of the most appreciated of the entire studio, so much so that it was worth theOscar for Best Animated Film in Miyazaki.

The Cat's Reward (March 1)

After The sighs of my heart, The Cat's Reward is the second film by Studio Ghibli, shown in the cinema, not to be directed by Miyazaki or Takahata. As it happens, the two films have one element in common: The reward of the cat, in fact, can be seen as a spin-off of the sighs of my heart.

One day, the student Haru Yoshiokatired and bored of her life, she sees a strange cat with a small gift crossing the road, who risks being run over by a truck. Without batting an eye, the girl saves the animal's life.

But the cat is not a mere feline, but Lune, prince of the Kingdom of the Cats; the same evening, Haru receives a visit from the King of Cats, who wants to thank the girl for saving her son, offering her the prince's hand. The girl is forced to refuse, because she cannot marry a feline, but this is not enough to convince the ruler of the cats, who has her kidnapped, ready to organize the wedding. The only ones who can help the protagonist are Baron, an elegant cat in tails and top hat, Muta, an overweight feline, and the talking crow Toto.

Arrietty – The secret world under the floor (March 1)

Arrietty she is a tiny 14 year old girl who lives with her parents in a small space in a country house in Tokyo. Their race is that of the prendimprestito: minute creatures who sneak into homes to borrow small amounts of everything they need to survive, avoiding getting caught.

Although, the little creatures venture into homes only to recover the bare essentials, Arrietty is different: she wants to live a real adventure, fearing to miss the opportunity to do it. For this reason, he often enters the house, without worrying about being seen by humans.

One day, however, Sho, a 12-year-old boy, who recently moved into the house, notices the absence of some objects and becomes suspicious, and soon discovers Arrietty's presence. Little by little the two approach and begin to confide: a strong friendship between Arrietty and Sho is born.

Arrietty – The secret world under the floor is based on Mary Norton's children's story series, The Sgraffignoli, and marks the director's debut Hiromasa Yonebayashi with Studio Ghibli; while the script is written by Hayao Miyazaki himself. After the success of the film, many saw in Yonebayashi the figure who could have taken the reins of Studio Ghibli, but after When Marnie was there, the director founded the Studio Ponoc, debuting with Mary and the witch flower.

The story of the shining princess (March 1)

The story of the shining princess is the latest film directed by Isao Takahata: the film is the adaptation of The story of a bamboo cutter, one of the most popular folk tales in Japan. An elderly bamboo cutter, who lives with his wife in a country house, one day enters the forest to cut down some stems, when he finds a tiny girl inside a bright shoot.

Thinking that it is a divine blessing and a sign of luck and prosperity, the man brings the creature home and presents it to his wife: the two, who had no children, decide to keep it as if it were their own.

The girl grows visibly, finding friends with whom to have fun and spend the days, and becoming more and more beautiful, attracting the attention of many suitors. The life of the Princess it changes when the father decides to move and prepare her for a better future: it is difficult for the protagonist to abandon her friends and the joyful past. Her beauty continues to conquer many hearts, including that of the emperor, but the Princess rejects them all because none of them can bring her what she actually wants.

The bizarre adventures of JoJo (March 1)

With great surprise, in recent weeks, Netflix has announced the arrival of the first two seasons of The bizarre adventures of JoJo, based on the famous manga by Hirohiko Akai.

While the young man Jonathan Joestar, known simply as JoJo, grew up among the comforts of his father's wealth, God Brando he lived in poverty, but fate has it that the two become brothers. A few years before the start of the events, George Joestar and his wife are victims of an accident.

He comes to the place Dario Brando, who wanted to take advantage of the tragedy to steal some wealth, but when he sees that George is dying, he decides to help him, to hide his true intentions; having been saved, JoJo's father promises the man that he would somehow return the favor.

Upon the death of the hated father, Dio Brando decides to make a change in his life and to visit the Joestar family, to enjoy the luxury: God plans a plan to take over the inheritance and to ruin Jonathan's life. George's son is annoying, he does not follow the rules of etiquette and the orders of his father; God, on the other hand, is more obedient, managing to win the graces of the head of the family.

The rivalry between the two "brothers" becomes more bitter when JoJo finds out that the intruder wants to kill his father. Being unable to do anything, God decides to use an Aztec stone mask, which turns him into a vampire. This is only the beginning of the rivalry between JoJo and Dio Brando, which will last for years.

Bakugan – Battle Planet (March 1)

Dan Kouzo, Shun Kazami, Wynton Style, Lia Venegas, and the dog Lightning they are a close-knit group of friends. When strange creatures called from the earth's crust emerge Bakugan, the group understands that it must take advantage of the opportunity to emerge in some way in the new post-Bakugan era. Soon Dan and the others will learn more about new beings and use them in battles to defend Earth from other peace-threatening monsters and from criminals, who use the power of the Bakugans to try to destroy the planet.

Dan, Shun, Wynton, and Lia will also have to use the new "friends" to hide an important secret, which could change human life forever: Earth has joined Vestoria, the living planet of the Bakugan.

Bakugan – Battle Planet is a reboot of the first series, with a production also in the United States, as it collaborated on the script Man of Action, the group of authors behind Ben 10.

Castlevania – Season 3 (March 5)

After a rumor, promptly denied, that saw the arrival of the third season in December, Netflix officially announced, with a galvanizing trailer, the debut of new episodes of Castlevania.

The adaptation of Castlevania is taken from the third chapter of the famous videogame saga Konami.

The events take place in Wallachia, where the feared vampire lives Dracula, who marries the scholar Lisa. However, citizens do not welcome the woman's studies on the salvation of humanity, considering them the result of some witchcraft, and condemn her to the stake, drawing upon herself the curse of the prince of darkness.

To take revenge, Dracula wants to make the whole human race suffer: he opens the gates of hell and summons an army of demons. The only one who can stop the evil forces and Dracula is Trevor Belmont, last survivor of a family of demon hunters. During his adventure, Trevor will join forces with the sorceress Sypha and with Alucard.

The third season picks up exactly where the second ended: the demons and vampires seem to be more fierce and fierce than ever, ready to conquer and destroy Earth.

Castlevania has managed to attract the attention of many spectators, thanks to an artistic sector that is very close to that of anime, although it is an American production. Adi Shankarthe producer said in an interview that he will be aiming for the Emmy Awards with the third season.

Beastars (March 13)

Beastars he is perhaps one of the most anticipated anime of 2020, and after having debuted last October on Japanese television stations, he finally arrives in Italy, exclusively on Netflix. The series is taken from the homonymous manga by Paru Itagaki, published in Italy by Planet Manga.

The events take place in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, in a climate of strong tensions between herbivores and carnivores. The main character is Legoshi a gray wolf, student of the Cherryton Academy, and friend of Tem, an alpaca member of the theater club. A tragic event, however, will shake the balance of the school, the community and the life of the wolf forever: Tem is the prey of a ravenous carnivore.

Following the tragedy, Legoshi tries to keep a low profile and hide his most threatening traits, to avoid being accused of murder, to the disappointment of Louis, red deer and theater club star. One evening, while the protagonist is on patrol, he runs into the dwarf rabbit Haru, derided by his fellow men.

An unusual friendship develops between Legoshi and Haru, but the feelings for the rabbit and its predatory instincts force the wolf to confront his true nature, while little by little the world around him is crumbling due to the death of the friend Tem.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19)

While the second season of Altered Carbon, a cyberpunk TV series produced by Netflix, will be available from February 27th, we will have to wait for March 19th to see the animated film Resleeved.

At the moment we do not know exactly the plot of the film, but the production company and the authors themselves have confirmed to be a spin-off, disconnected from the main series, which will expand and deepen the universe of Altered Carbon.

Netflix production is set in a future where death has been defeated with the cortical cells, particular devices on which it is possible to load human memory and consciousness and transfer them from one body to another; but if the pile were to be destroyed, death would come.

This apparent immortality, however, has caused an even clearer distinction between social classes: on the one hand there are the poor, who do not have the means to be able to live forever; on the other the wealthy people who can live long thanks to numerous "custody" to move to. The events revolve around the ex rebel fighter Takeshi Kovacs, reborn after 250 years in the body of the police officer Elias Ryker, to investigate the alleged suicide of Laurens Bancroft. The investigation will lead the detective to discover a dark side of Bay City.

The script of the film, made entirely in 3D CGI, was entrusted to Come on Sato, who worked on titles like Cowboy Bebop, Ergo Proxy, ed Eureka Seven.

Dino Girl Gauko – Season 2 (March 20)

The young woman Naoko Watanabe he lives in a very strange city, but at the same time quiet, populated by robot teachers, penguins, comets, aliens who have come to conquer the planet and much more. In this environment, Naoko's family is also out of the ordinary: the father is a frog; the mother, however, a human who loves to dance samba.

Obviously, Naoko is no exception: if she may seem like a sweet and peaceful girl, it is better not to make her angry, because she may be unfriendly. In fact, when he loses his temper, he turns into a fire-breathing dinosaur called Gauko.

Rising Sun (March 23)

Not much information has been released on Rising Sun, but the anime was immediately talked about, as the first animated series made entirely in 4K HDR, and it is not excluded that the vision will be limited only to subscribers to Premium package, the only one that supports the format.

Thanks to a short video of the backstage it is possible to take a look at some animated sequences, which allow us to presage that the production will have a fantasy setting. The development of Sol Levante has been entrusted to Production I.G, the studio that over the years has managed to excite us with titles with high technical quality such as The attack of the Giants, Haikyu !!, is Psycho Pass: we do not deny that, at least for the artistic sector, expectations are high.

7Seeds – Season 2 (March 26)

In the distant future, a meteorite hits Earth, eliminating all life. Before the catastrophe, scientists from all over the world had predicted what would happen, and started the project 7Seeds: to safeguard mankind, 5 groups of 7 people and a guide were created, subjected to hibernation.

The chosen ones should then have awakened only when the climate and conditions of the planet would have favored a new life. Natsu Iwashimizu she wakes up on an island in the heart of the ocean, remembering only that she went to sleep the night before.

While exploring the area, Natsu meets 7 other people, who have also lost their memory. After discovering that they are part of the project launched by world governments, Natsu's group must try to survive in an area populated by strange plants and creatures that threaten their lives with every step.

7Seeds is taken from the homonymous manga by Yumi Tamura, serialized since 2001, still unpublished in Italy.

I study Gonzo made an animated adaptation, with the support of Netflix, which debuted on the streaming platform last June. The second season is made by Studio Kai (Cagaster of an insect cage), after Gonzo has ceded part of its intellectual property and rights.

The month of March is perhaps one of the richest and most succulent: among the films of the Studio Ghibli, JoJo, Castlevania, Beastars and other titles, you are spoiled for choice where to start. At the moment these are the news scheduled for March, in case of any additions we will keep you updated. Which title are you most looking forward to?