         Netflix adds a Top 10 with the most viewed movies and series on its platform

Netflix has launched a new functionality to its platform: the top 10 of its most watched series and movies today. A mutant ranking located by countries which makes us realize at all times what is being seen. Something that although we could intuit in the bottom we could only know when the company gave it to say it in some note or some report of benefits.

The function had been taking place for some time (about six months) in the United Kingdom and Mexico and is now being launched worldwide. Nevertheless, it seems that its implementation is not completely completed. What I am writing these lines appears in the web version but not in the Android app or Smart TV. Something that will not take long to be corrected.

This ranking will be updated every day and the position within the Netflix menu will depend on how relevant the series and movies are for us. In addition, the series and movies that belong to this Top 10 will carry a badge on their thumbnail and a text message if we get to see more details.

The Top 10 of Spain

And, if you're curious, these are the most popular series and movies on Netflix Spain right now.

general

'Live without permission' 'Cable Girls' 'Your last wish' 'Locke & Key' 'Narcos: Mexico' 'The end of paradise' 'Sex Education' 'Puppy School' 'Mission: Impossible Fallout' 'Isi & Ossi'

Series

'Live without permission' 'Cable Girls' 'Locke & Key' 'Narcos: Mexico' 'The end of paradise' 'Sex Education' 'Puppy School' 'Do not talk to strangers' 'Family Guy' 'Riverdale'

Films