Netflix: A Game of Thrones star could sign for The Witcher

There is still a long way to go to Netflix the second season of The Witcher, but little by little new details are coming about what will come. Especially, as for the cast. And if a few days ago we could know that one of the stars of Peaky Blinders would join the series, today we talk about the possibility of a Game of Thrones star doing the same. More specifically, actress Natalie Dormer, who played the character of Margaery Tyrell in the HBO series.

However, in the case at hand it is not an official announcement. In fact, according to Redanian Intelligence (we via ScreenRant), the actress and Netflix would be negotiating right now. Also, it is not known exactly which character Dormer would play. It would be for a performance in Season 2, yes.

In any case, if the news is confirmed, it would already be the second actor taken directly from Game of Thrones. Basically because we already know that the second season will feature Kristofer Hivju, who will play the character of Nivellen. Returning to Dormer, according to Redanian Intelligence, it was seen near where the series is being filmed. In addition, according to the information, she was accompanied by one of the team members.

Indeed, the filming of the second season is already taking place. Therefore, it will not be surprising that new leaks are coming in the coming days and in the coming months. In addition, Netflix has recently announced some new characters that will be introduced in the series through this new season.

Among those characters will be Vesemir. And although it was rumored the possibility that the role fell on Mark Hamill, finally this will not be the actor chosen for the role. Remember that this second season will not be released until next year 2021.

