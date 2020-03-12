Netflix: 10 souls not to be missed on the streaming platform

Share it:

These days are a bit dark and monotonous: because of covid-19, we have been advised to stay closed at home, to safeguard our health, that of our family members, and that of other people. The idea of ​​staying at home is certainly not tempting: time never seems to pass, but we can take the opportunity to intense anime binge watching. On Netflix, obviously, there is a vast catalog dedicated to Japanese animation, and it would be impossible to list them all in one article; for this reason we have selected 10 of them, among Netflix-branded titles and third-party productions that have only landed on the platform.

Hi score girl

Haruo Yaguchi he is certainly not among the best students in the school: his grades are bad and he cannot socialize with his other classmates. To escape from a life of failures, which punctually almost everyone reproaches him, Haruo spends whole days in the playrooms, consuming the keys of the cabin of Street Fighter II.

One day, right in his "paradise", he challenges a mysterious player, as good as he, if not more, who managed to defeat all the opponents: Akira Oono, his classmate. She is beautiful, intelligent, popular, friendly, and a wealthy family. Like Haruo, Akira also finds refuge in front of the cabin cruisers, escaping from a life that is all too rigid, due to a strict guardian who forbids all forms of entertainment and who demands the maximum, and practically absent parents.

Although the relationship between the two young people begins as a rivalry to prove who is the best gamer, the relationship takes a different turn gradually. Between a game at home fighting Capcom and some other title like Splatterhouse, Final Fight is China Warrior, their relationship becomes stronger and stronger, and love takes the place of rivalry. Together they manage to distract and get away from life's difficulties.

Unfortunately, love stories are dotted with insurmountable obstacles: that of Haruo and Akira will mark their fate forever. At the end of the summer holidays, the student is forced against her will to leave Japan, and faced with a reality difficult to accept, Haruo realizes that the days spent together were not just a simple amusement.

The person he played with was not a rival or friend like many, but something more: he had finally found the right person to share his passion with, and now he is about to lose it forever. On the day of the farewell, the young man promises her that he will constantly train on Street Fighter II, so that he can face each other on equal terms.

Love is often mocking: the years pass, and Haruo has matured, now he attends the second year of secondary school, but his passion for video games has not diminished, on the contrary, it seems to have increased. The protagonist knows Koharu Hidaka, classmate, who is not an expert videogame player, and, experiencing specific moments, inevitably remembers the person she will never forget: Akira.

Hi score girl, also known as High score girl, is taken from the homonymous manga by Rensuke Oshikiri published from 2010 to 2018, for a total of 10 tankobon; over the years, both the author and Square Enix (the publisher) have had legal problems due to the copyright infringement of the software house SNK Playmore, a reason that caused a significant delay in the publication of comic books.

Here is our Review of Hi Score Girl.

The Seven Deadly Sins

Nakaba Suzuki manga, The Seven Deadly Sins, in a short time he managed to conquer numerous readers all over the world, for being able to mix the chivalric epic with Japanese culture; everything is embellished with a plot that initially appears trivial, but then is able to surprise with various twists.

I study A-1 Pictures he recognized the potential of the work and wanted to create an animated series. Pending the arrival on Netflix of the third and final season, Wrath of the Gods, entrusted to Studio Deen, we can (re) discover the first two and the film Prisoners of the Sky.

Elizabeth Liones, daughter of the king Barta, has reached the inn Boar Hat, in search of the notorious Seven Deadly Sins. These were once powerful, fearless, and respected knights, who were unjustly accused of betraying the king and attempting to subvert the kingdom. Now they are wanted. Elizabeth wants the help of the brave champions of the past to save her father, held captive by the Sacred knights.

Fortunately, the owner of the tavern is Meliodas, the Dragon of Wrath, captain of the Seven. The commander hides an unrivaled power, which makes him one of the most feared and strong knights of all time, even if his always cheerful character does not reveal his true strength.

In front of a beautiful woman in danger, Meliodas certainly cannot back down: she agrees to help her save the king of Lionesses. Although the captain alone can vanquish an entire army, he cannot undertake the feat alone: ​​for this reason he must gather his faithful companions.

After the success of the first season, A-1 Pictures has decided to make a series of 4 OVA, which connect directly to the events narrated in the second season.

In the second tranche of episodes, however, Meliodas and his companions will have to find the strongest member of the group (even more than Meliodas), Escanor, the Lion of Pride, to face the demonic threat of the Ten Commandments. Although the second season has some pleasant twists, it cannot reach the glories of the first, due to a script that has not always been successful and in some places too hasty.

Here the Review of The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments.

Fate / Zero

The saga of You do/ it is perhaps one of the most complex, between spin-offs, canonical titles, different timelines, and much more. Although it is a difficult task, it is possible to take the opportunity to stay at home, to try to catch up at least with the series available on Netflix.

Fate / zero is a prequel to the events narrated in Fate / stay night and represents the title with which Ufotable has entered the universe of Fate /.

Although many elements to better understand the events have been omitted, the vision of the series is completely usable, and one can only be fascinated by what the ufotable guys have managed to achieve.

The Holy Grail it is a relic of immeasurable power, coveted by all magicians, as it can grant any desire. When the most powerful families of spellcasters – Tōsaka, Einzbern, is Makiri – they understood that the relic could fulfill only one wish, broke all kinds of ties and faced each other in a bloody war. Since then, every 60 years, in the city of Fuyuki the War of the Holy Grail.

Before the start of the conflict, the Grail names seven master's degree, magicians, and assign them a Servant, a heroic spirit that embodies one of the knight classes: Archer, Saber, Lancer, Rider, Berserker, assassin, is Caster. Only when all the participants are deployed on the battlefield will the war begin: the last survivor can aspire to the Grail and can ask for a wish.

Since the first wars involved innocents, over the years it was decided to entrust the church with the task of appointing a Supervisor: a sort of referee who checked that the blood of innocents was not spilled.

Willing to do anything to win the fourth war, the Einzbern they hired Kiritsugu Emiya, so that he becomes the Master of Saber, considered the strongest Servant of all. The desire of man, in case of victory, is to have a world free of all suffering, where his daughter can live Illyasviel Einzbern.

Between intrigue, betrayal, twists, and a good dose of spectacular clashes (enhanced by a technical sector up to par), Fate / Zero will be able to conquer from the first minutes. After seeing the prequel series, we recommend continuing to watch the other titles on the streaming platform, to immerse yourself even more in the complex universe of Fate /.

Here the review of Fate Zero.

When they cry

In the small mountain village Hinamizawa the inhabitants are less than a hundred and there is only one school with a single classroom where students of different ages study. Keiichi Maebara he moved to the town for just a month, and found friends to spend his free time with: Sand, Mion, Satoko, is Rika. Keiichihowever, he does not yet know the village, the inhabitants, and all the traditions well, and what better opportunity to integrate into the community than to participate in the Cotton drifting festival, in honor of the god Oyashiro.

During the party, the protagonist discovers the existence of a curse that haunts Hinamizawa: seven years earlier, the inhabitants risked losing their homes because the government wanted to build a dam; but the citizens did not give up and went to Tokyo to convince politicians not to build the structure.

It is not clear what happened, but the dam has not been raised. However, a few years later, on the day of the feast, the corpse of a worker assigned to work on the dam was found, brutally murdered with axes and picks; as if this were not enough every year, in the same period, a corpse is found and a person disappears. These events led the population to think that it is the effect of a curse from the god Oyashiro. After discovering past events, Keiichi witnesses unexplained events and notices strange behaviors in the inhabitants, especially in friends.

When they cry is a thriller with slight horror undertones, with a not entirely linear narration: when the warp seems to reach a dramatic turn, it starts again from scratch, as if nothing had happened, making changes to the story. Each segment, however, carries on the script and little by little delves into the history of the village and the community, the curse, and the entire cast of characters.

Here our review of When they cry.

April lies

Kousei Arima it was a enfant prodige of the piano: thanks to the harsh teachings of his mother, he had become one of the most acclaimed pianists in Japan, considered by many to be a true human metronome. At the age of 11, however, Kousei loses his mother, who has been sick for some time, and this causes a strong shock in the young man, who can no longer hear the music that the piano emits when he plays. The protagonist then stops playing the piano.

After the event, his life changed: he no longer went on stage, his fame diminished, being recognized only by musicians, and he became a normal boy; but the death of his mother still haunts him and sometimes prevents him from appreciating classical music.

At the age of 14, Kousei's life is set to change again after meeting with Kaori Miyazono. She is a violinist, and her sunny disposition has managed to breach the darkness that surrounds Kousei's soul. A bond is established between the two thanks to the shared passion for classical music, and little by little the girl manages to heal the young man's wounds, and to help him play the piano again.

April Lies is the manga of Naoshi Arakawa, which has managed to win the hearts of millions of readers; the animation studio A-1 Pictures has created an animated adaptation of 22 episodes, unpublished in Italy until 2018, when Netflix acquired the rights and distributed it in the original language, with subtitles. April lies is a delicate and elegant love story, which develops and matures one step after another during the episodes, and which will be able to enchant, thanks also to the classical background music.

Review by Bugie d'Aprile.

Kakegurui

L'Hyakkao Private Institute is a school reserved for scions of high society, where they are best prepared to face everyday life. The institute, however, hides a secret: at the end of the lessons, the students gather in the classrooms to gamble, and the stakes are very high, not only simple money, but also honor. In fact, there is a clear division between students: "human"and the"beasts".

The latter are students who have contracted too high a debt with the Student Council to be welded, and they are forced to become slaves; the beasts can become human either by paying the debt, or by winning official matches against the student council.

Ryota Suzui, after losing to poker, he became the "doggie" of Mary Saotome, but his fate and that of the other students (slaves and not) is destined to change with the arrival of Yumeko Jabami. The new student looks like a quiet girl and an easy prey, to whom "to steal"money, with gambling; in reality Yumeko is a hardened player, who does not think twice about betting millions of yen, just for the sake of playing.

After redeeming Ryota's humanity, as a thank you for being with her on the first day of school, Yumeko decides to face the students of the institute for a slow hierarchical climb, until reaching the highest levels.

This is Kakegurui, series taken from the homonymous manga by Homura Kawamoto is Toru Naomura, and in a short time he managed to conquer millions of spectators for the tension that reigns during the episodes. After the success of the first season, the study MAP he edited a second transposition: Kakegurui XX, available on Netflix.

Violet Evergarden

Violet she grew up and lived on the battlefields, becoming so cold, cynical, and emotionless. Given the knowledge and her experiences, the girl was used in war as a weapon. One day, Violet is flanked by the major Gilbert, to which he particularly attached himself; shortly before the end of the war, the two suffered an attack, and she lost her arms, while he lost his life.

Violet was taken to hospital for surgery, and her limbs replaced with metal implants. At the end of the war, the commander Hodgins decided to take care of Violet, at the behest of his friend Gilbert: after returning her goods, the ex-soldier accompanies her to the family home Evergarden, where she finds safe shelter and people who can take care of her.

To further assist her, Hodgins finds her a job in her mail sorting company. Violet is very diligent at work, behaving as if she is still carrying out orders under arms. Living outside the war is difficult for Violet, but she manages to find an escape route in her work, where she is fascinated by the Automatic Writing Doll: a group of women who transcribe people's feelings on paper.

Violet wants to join them to find out what her emotions are, and to know the true meaning of the words "I love you", uttered by Major Gilbert, before exhaling his last breath.

On the Netflix platform, in addition to the 13 main episodes, there is also the special. In addition, the film is scheduled to debut in April Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll.

Here our review of Violet Evergarden.

Kengan Ashura

Maybe it's not among the best battle shonen present in the Netflix catalog, but Kengan Ashura tries to attract the attention of an audience who just wants to have fun and who is looking for a good dose of fistfights loaded with testosterone.

In Japan in 1715, merchants killed, conspired, and betrayed in order to obtain the favors of the emperor. The shogun, noting the numerous and unnecessary deaths, forced the merchants to resolve the issue among themselves, without involving innocent people.

For their part, the merchants were not expert fighters: for this reason, they hired professional fighters to be fought in Dating Kengan. Over the years, the tradition has not changed: even today, companies organize meetings when important contracts are at stake.

The series revolves around the wrestler Ohma Tokita, who was hired by Hideki Nogi, to fight to close a contract. Ohma is joined by the frightened Kazuo Yamashita, who must take care of him. Soon the situation changes: the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, with which it will be decided who will be the new president of theKengan Association.

If on the one hand the traders want to participate to get the most important charge, on the other hand the wrestlers want to prove that they are the best. Ohma Tokita wants to prove that she is the strongest of all, even more than her master and her assassin.

Review by Kengan Ashura.

Angel Beats!

Unfortunately, the most famous work of Jun Maeda is not present on the streaming platform, Clannad, but the American giant has acquired the rights of Angel Beats!: perhaps less fascinating, but no less interesting.

Otonashi he wakes up suddenly in a mysterious school: he does not remember what happened before and how he got there.

The student sees the mysterious Yuri keeping an apparently normal girl under fire: Angel. Not understanding what is going on, Otonashi reaches Angelo and discovers that he is dead and that he is in the afterlife, and she is the student council president.

After a first moment of confusion and disorientation, the protagonist agrees to join the Front of the Hereafter: a group of students, led by Yuri, who tries to fight Angelo, who wants the dead to follow lessons normally, so that they can disappear completely.

During the episodes we will get to know Otohime, Yuri, all the boys of the Front, and Angelo, and to find out why they are in an afterlife school and what unites them.

After passing the first unconvincing episodes, one cannot help but bond with the various characters and learn more about their past, up to one of the most dramatic and moving endings of Japanese animation.

Review by Angel Beats.

Carole & Tuesday

Carole & Tuesday marks the return, as author, of Shinichiro Watanabe, creator of Cowboy Bebop.

This time, Watanabe transports us to a distant future where humankind has colonized the planet Mars. In the city of Hershell City lives Tuesday, a 17 year old girl who has the dream of being able to excite people by playing her faithful Gibson; as she is not understood by her family, she runs away from home to reach Alba City, the city where everyone is looking for success.

While wandering in the metropolis, hoping to find a place that can welcome her, she comes across a street musician playing a keyboard: Carole, also 17 years old, raised without a family, and who also wants to be able to breach people's hearts with her music, telling her loneliness.

Their meeting is not entirely casual, but is dictated by fate: they decide to write unforgettable music. To help them realize their dream there is the former music producer Gus Goldman. Their undertaking is also to demonstrate that there are still human beings capable of creating: scientific evolution has gone so far as to have created an AI capable of creating perfect works of art, based on simple algorithms, setting aside the real talent.