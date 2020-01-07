“Net, you're mine”: Barbara de Regil demonstrates her side of a psycho girlfriend

Share it:

Barbara de Regil It has become one of the favorite themes of social networks, due to its always controversial statements and the supposed use of photoshop In his photographs.

Currently, the actress is on vacation in Las Vegas with her husband Fernando Schoenwald, his daughter Sea and his mother Barbara.

For that reason, the four have been very happy sharing photos and videos of their vacations, through Instagram; and in one of those publications, Barbara revealed that he has a lot in common with the meme of the psycho and jealous girlfriend.

In your profile, Fernando shared two snapshots in which he posed with From Regil, his mother in law and stepdaughter.

The publication has more than 47 thousand likes and dozens of comments, however, there were some that drew attention and are the ones who wrote Barbara de Regil, which were four: "I love you above all, dad ”,“ Handsome ”,“ Net ”and“ You are mine ”.

Although they could be normal comments between a couple, lyou haters They did not impersonate and criticized the actress.

To start, they assured that he says "dad" because it's a "ridiculous" and they told him that he has nothing to worry about, since nobody else is going to love Fernando, For those who are yours.

