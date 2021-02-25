Neptunia Virtual Stars video game reveals its opening sequence

The company Idea Factory International published the opening sequence of the video game developed by Compile Heart, Neptunia Virtual Stars (VVVtunia). The video game will be released in North America on March 2 for the console PlayStation 4, and in Europe on March 5. The PC version will be available via Steam next March 29.

The video game was already released in Japan on August 6, 2020, after having been delayed from its original date scheduled for July 2 due to “certain circumstances” related to the development of the delivery.

Gender delivery hack and slash allows players to switch perspectives between ranged and melee characters. Players will be able to join forces with real-world Virtual YouTubers in rhythm game performances BeatTik. The soundtrack will change the conditions of the battle and unlock the finishing moves, while the virtual YouTubers can also randomly assist players during the battle.

Description of Neptunia Virtual Stars

In a dimension called Virtualand, the virtual planets that exist within it contain an extraordinary ability to produce a commodity known as “content.” Among these celestial bodies there is a quiet planet known as EMO. This was the latest target of an infamous group whose sole purpose is to destroy content created by virtual planets: “Anti”. Its annihilation of EMO has left its citizens without hope.

At that moment, the VTubers, popular live streamers from Earth, were suddenly transported to Virtualand. Because VTubers have an affinity for creating good content, they were obvious targets for Anti, who quickly captured them and turned them into data packets known as “V Cubes.”

Fair, the Virtual Goddess and leader of Planet EMO, sent a multi-dimensional distress signal in hopes of a miracle. Two groups received the signal: the rising stars VTuber, Mi and Yu, members of MEWTRAL, as well as the Goddesses of Gamindustri: Neptune, Noire, Blanc and Vert. Both parties, now entering unfamiliar terrain, decide to band together to fight Anti! Can you unite and save the EMO planet from total destruction?

