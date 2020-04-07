Neon Genesis Evangelion will invade Japan with the new escape rooms

Share it:

The escape room phenomenon is becoming increasingly prevalent all over the world. Several companies are also experimenting with new ideas to make these timed role-playing games more and more fascinating. And to the franchises that are added in these representations there is Neon Genesis Evangelion.

There Evangelion series has announced that from June 2020 it will enter the world of escape rooms with the puzzle company SCRAP. The "Escape from the Collapsing NERV" will be prepared in eleven Japanese cities starting June 25th. Game participants will become NERV employees. Working together with teammates Shinji, Asuka, Rei, Mari and Misato, you will have to escape from NERV before the collapse.

We will communicate with Misato through messages and strategies will have to be developed to avoid the Angels attempting to kill the players. The events will also be made more faithful to the original with dubbing and themed illustrations. Tickets for the Tokyo escape room will be on sale from 11 April, while for other places the presale will start the following week, 18 April. However, the situation could change following the Coronavirus, given that the SCRAP company had to temporarily close some of its offices in various cities such as Kanagawa and Osaka.

The collaborations of Neon Genesis Evangelion they do not end there: a partnership is underway with Honda Civic and the production of high-level merchandising with the Angels continues.