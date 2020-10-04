Neon Genesis Evangelion, web celebrating the 25th anniversary of the anime: the words of Hideaki Anno

On October 4, 1995, exactly twenty-five years ago, Neon Genesis Evangelion made its official TV Tokyo debut. Today, a quarter of a century later, the series by Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara has become one of the most loved and discussed by enthusiasts around the world and of course, fans came together to celebrate its anniversary.

As you can see below, the anime’s official Twitter profile posted a thank you post, indicating the fans as the true architects of this success. The author instead spent a few words on the latest chapter of the cinematic tetralogy, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, declaring: “A quarter of a century has passed since the beginning of the series, and a full five years since 2015, the year in which the story of Evangelion begins. Time goes by really fast. I started working on this work in 1993 and today, 27 years later, we have finally come to the conclusion. The fault for this delay is mine alone, but the reason we continued to work on it is you. Thank you. We had some problems with the Coronavirus, but the work on the film is almost done. Don’t miss it!“.

Fans from all over the world are still continuing to congratulate the author and the staff of Studio Khara, while in Japan the celebrations started a few days ago, with the arrival in the shops of new Evangelion themed products, bus personalized, exclusive collaborations with shops and restaurants and much more. In case you are curious, you can take a look at some shots by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

What do you think of it? At what age did you start following Neon Genesis Evangelion? Please let us know, as always, by leaving a comment in the box below!