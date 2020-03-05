Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Treccani analyzes the title of the famous work

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Shin Seiki Evangelion is a '95 anime created by the Gainax studio and which immediately became an object of worship and one of the most important works of modern animation. The story, the characters, the philosophy and the giant robots that crowd the work are still debated today. In the west, the work is known as Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Precisely on this title and its transposition rotates a post by Treccani, the famous Italian encyclopedia. In a discussion on the Bible, which you can see the post at the bottom, the social media managers of the Facebook page have also prepared a link of their own with Neon Genesis Evangelion.

In fact, internationally, Shin Seiki Evangelion it has been translated with the name above which takes up some Greek words referring to old and new testaments. Although the literal translation was "Gospel of the New Century" and not "Gospel of New Genesis", Hideaki Anno approved the English version that we still know today.

In Italy, the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix has caused much discussion and now a new version is expected, while in June 2020 in Japan it will debut in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the conclusion of the story.

