Neon Genesis Evangelion: Tokyo-3 becomes a perfect miniature city

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series of Neon Genesis Evangelion It is considered one of the most important manga and anime franchises as regards the sub-genres of the mecha, and still continuing to achieve enormous success, the work of Hideaki Anno has achieved a very special place in the Small Worlds attraction.

For the uninitiated Small Worlds is a "miniature park", with headquarters in Tokyo, where both real and fictitious settings are reproduced in the smallest details, such as the futuristic, and dystopian, city of Tokyo-3 seen in the Evangelion series.

The result that you can see in the video linked to the news is incredible. The artists behind the project realized an environment incredibly similar to the original, alive, full of machines, buildings, landscapes that change with the various plays of light, and of course also containing the perfect ones EVA miniatures.

In addition, Small Worlds has given the opportunity to true fans to actually become part of the miniature, that is, by paying the sum of about $ 185, a person can create a 3D reproduction of himself and then inserting it into the immense map of Tokyo-3. An initiative that is undoubtedly curious but which has already won over many fans.

Shinji's suit has recently gone viral due to a tweet, and remember that the new dubbing of Evangelion is available on Netflix.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

