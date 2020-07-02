Neon Genesis Evangelion: this Asuka cosplay by the Italian HimeeLily will amaze you

Share it:

After Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari, Neon Genesis Evangelion with his TV series he introduced us to Second Children. In the eighth episode the volcanic Asuka Soryu Langley made its appearance and immediately did not fail to show off by piloting his Eva-02 accompanied by Shinji. He will immediately have a conflictual relationship with his pilot colleague.

The fourteen-year-old genius, capable of graduating several years in advance, is one of the most appreciated characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion and will also return in Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. His popularity has allowed him to make figurines on Asuka while fans focus more on the character's cosplay. Amateurs and have not in fact dressed the bright red suit of the pilot.

Presenting herself as Asuka Langley this time is an Italian, the young HimeeLily. The nineteen year old has posted several photos related to her in the past few days Asuka cosplay however portrayed in various ways. In the first photo below we see it in the most iconic mode, with Asuka wearing the red suit to pilot the Eva-02.

In the other two posts, however, there is no lack of representations of the girl with other clothes in the series, including the yellow one with which we met her for the first time during the ocean crossing. What do you think of this All Italian Asuka?