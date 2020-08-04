Neon Genesis Evangelion: These NERV emergency rations will save you from the Angels

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Japan, when a brand becomes popular, it begins to spread like wildfire and a large merchandising also develops. At the beginning we start with the classic figures, jerseys and gadgets of sorts such as key rings and similar things, but when the interested public is really large, it really produces everything, as shown Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The franchise has recently launched a series of streetwear shirts inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion, but collectors have also found the reproduction of miniature Tokyo-3 interesting. Who knows how they will take the sale of emergency rations from NERV.

Yes, because the AmiAmi company will sell le on its portal official emergency rations of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Starting in the next few days, there will be five sets on sale containing 200 grams of rice and then five types of food: meat curry, beef soup, gyudon, chukadon and Japanese hamburger.

The rations are to be consumed preferably within three years and six months and each set will cost 7000 yen, roughly sixty euros. If a nuclear disaster breaks out (or if an Angel attacks us) they will be for many, even if the chances of this happening are rather low. The products will be purchasable only from the Japanese AmiAmi portal.