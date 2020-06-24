Neon Genesis Evangelion, the original title was very different: find out

Share it:

Among the most iconic titles in an entire culture, Neon Genesis Evangelion holds the throne of honor in historical importance. The series directed by Hideaki Anno, in fact, has become a symbol at home, to the point of being one of the best known and emblematic works of the animation industry.

The troubled story of the franchise, which we told you in the Neon Genesis Evangelion special, is the mirror of the life of its director who has included part of his essence in his masterpiece. This decision inevitably led him to a very strong depression that still accompanies him in daily life, just think of the numerous delays of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

Anyway, on the occasion of an old interview published in 1999, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, character designer of the anime, revealed an interesting curiosity about the title originally planned for the work:

"One of the first names proposed by Anno was" Alcion (Arushion). "However, a robotic series without a title with a strong consonant sound did not seem appealing. So I proposed" Evangelion ", but was initially rejected because it sounded too loud instead. We discussed very initially on the title that we wanted to look like "Space Runaway Ideon", so I think I pushed in that direction. And to tell the truth, the composition of the story is also quite similar. For example, the Nerv can be considered as the Solo Ship while fighting alone against humanity and the Buff Clan, and then here are these incomprehensible robots that can communicate only with kids and sometimes go berserk etc …

It would not be an exaggeration to say that "Evangelion" is the result of Ideon plus Devilman fratto 2 (…). "

And you, however, what do you think of the original title planned for the anime, do you like or prefer Neon Genesis Evangelion?