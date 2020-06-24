Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion, the original title was very different: find out

June 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the most iconic titles in an entire culture, Neon Genesis Evangelion holds the throne of honor in historical importance. The series directed by Hideaki Anno, in fact, has become a symbol at home, to the point of being one of the best known and emblematic works of the animation industry.

The troubled story of the franchise, which we told you in the Neon Genesis Evangelion special, is the mirror of the life of its director who has included part of his essence in his masterpiece. This decision inevitably led him to a very strong depression that still accompanies him in daily life, just think of the numerous delays of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

Anyway, on the occasion of an old interview published in 1999, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, character designer of the anime, revealed an interesting curiosity about the title originally planned for the work:

"One of the first names proposed by Anno was" Alcion (Arushion). "However, a robotic series without a title with a strong consonant sound did not seem appealing. So I proposed" Evangelion ", but was initially rejected because it sounded too loud instead. We discussed very initially on the title that we wanted to look like "Space Runaway Ideon", so I think I pushed in that direction. And to tell the truth, the composition of the story is also quite similar. For example, the Nerv can be considered as the Solo Ship while fighting alone against humanity and the Buff Clan, and then here are these incomprehensible robots that can communicate only with kids and sometimes go berserk etc …
It would not be an exaggeration to say that "Evangelion" is the result of Ideon plus Devilman fratto 2 (…). "

And you, however, what do you think of the original title planned for the anime, do you like or prefer Neon Genesis Evangelion?

READ:  Ultraman: Marvel Comics reveals the cover art and the first details of the new series

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.