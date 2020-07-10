Neon Genesis Evangelion: the new dubbing is available on Netflix! We like it?

Share it:

A few days ago, Netflix has officially announced the new dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion, edited by the couple Cosenza / Stocchi to replace the much criticized version of Gualtiero Cannarsi. Today, after reviewing the series, we are finally ready to give you our impressions.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the video posted a few moments ago on Everyeye Plus, in which we analyzed in detail the work done by the new dubbing team. In addition to having changed several lines of dialogue in fact, the team also decided to take action on the terminology, changing the "state of fury" to "berserk mode" and the "apostles" to "angels".

On social networks, most fans said they were satisfied with the work done by Laura Cosenza and Roberto Stocchi, although some minor problems remain in the final part. In all cases, the choice of Netflix Italia to intervene to correct a version so criticized and to finance even a new dubbing has certainly not gone unnoticed.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the new version? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the story instead, we advise you to take a look at our interview with Gualtiero Cannarsi, former director of the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion.