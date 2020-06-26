Neon Genesis Evangelion: the new album arrives with unreleased tracks

Share it:

It would be somewhat superficial to limit the success of Neon Genesis Evangelion solely to the mind of its creator and director, Hideaki Anno. The iconic series, in fact, met with considerable success above all thanks to the extraordinary synergy promoted by the entire team under the direction of Studio Gainax.

The sound compartment of Eva, characterized by the music of Shiro Sagisu is Yoko Takahashi, has contributed greatly to enhancing one of the greatest masterpieces of Japanese animation. Despite this, to date it is extremely difficult to find albums with songs from the anime, now extremely rare and available for purchase at unimaginable prices.

To overcome this, in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the franchise, the special box containing 5 CDs with songs related to Neon Genesis Evangelion was announced. For the occasion, moreover, the new album will even contain bonus tracks and new unreleased tracks. The exit is expected for the next 7 October priced at 9,800 yen (approx 80 euros at the current exchange rate) and you can listen to an extract of it through the clip attached at the top of the page. Furthermore, on the same day, Yoko Takahashi and the voice actress of Rei, Megumi Hayashibara, will release 8 unreleased songs in the album "Evangelion Finally"at the price of 25 euros.

But speaking of Hideaki Anno's masterpiece, did you know that the title of the anime was different initially? And you, on the other hand, are you interested in this special box? Let us know with a comment below.