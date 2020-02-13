Neon Genesis Evangelion: the manga will be reissued in a limited edition

Share it:

Despite the series of Neon Genesis Evangelion is not exactly a last-minute novelty, however it remains a work that marked a turning point in the field of Japanese animation, and which thanks to its narrative hermeticism continues to debate its followers today.

The anime also received a comic book transposition, curated by the original character designer of the series, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, which will be reprinted in one new limited edition which will consist of only 7 volumes.

Each volume will present one unpublished cover and bonus content by Sadamoto himself. The release on the market will start from June 26, 2020 and then end on August 26. Below, we leave the publication details:

June 26, 2020;

Volume 1 (1,800 yen): a booklet of postcards with unpublished illustrations of Sadamoto

Volume 2 (1,600 yen): a color illustration (15 cm by 13.5 cm) by Rei Ayanami and an autograph signed by Sadamoto

Volume 3 (1,600 yen): a color illustration by Asuka Langley and an autograph signed by Sadamoto

July 27;

Volume 4 (1,800 yen): an Artbook with illustrations in A5 format, Part 1 (50 pages)

Volume 5 (1,600 yen): a color illustration of Shinji Ikari and Kaworu Nagisa, plus an autograph from Sadamoto

August 26;

Volume 6 (1,800 yen): an Artbook in A5 format, Part 2 (50 Pages)

Volume 7 (2,400 yen): three acrylic illustrations by Shinji, Asuka, Rei and Kaworu

A new Eva 01 action figure was recently presented, offered at a rather exorbitant price. Meanwhile, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is getting closer and closer, as the work is nearing its conclusion.