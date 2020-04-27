Neon Genesis Evangelion: the iconic ending recreated by a user on Animal Crossing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neon Genesis Evangelion even 24 years after the end of the animated series transmission continues to inflame the hearts of fans, to the point that this passion flows into the world of video games with a nice tribute that a fan wanted to give him in the most recent chapter of Animal Crossing.

Many fans took advantage of their free time to immerse themselves in the game and give vent to their creativity. This has led many creative minds to create their own personal islands inhabited by the most disparate characters and strongly inspired by Pop culture. One of them is the user @Paralynx_ who shared his creations on twitter.

As you can see from the short movie at the bottom of the news, the user was good at recreating the infamous Neon Genesis Evangelion finale, a work born from the brilliant mind of Hideaki Anno in 1995 it soon became a cult for medium lovers. The creativity shown in recreating the characters of the series so faithfully has evolved to the point of being able to produce a short movie that can be easily recognized despite the Animal Crossing filters such as the end of EVA's congratulations.

This final sequence is an iconic moment for fans of the opera, despite the fact that this conclusion has been attempted to modify in subsequent dedicated films. Unfortunately, the final episode of the tetralogy Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has been postponed for the coronavirus. We remind you that pending news, you will find the first three Rebuild of Evangelion films on Youtube.