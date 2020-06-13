Neon Genesis Evangelion: the franchise meets CASIO in a limited edition collaboration

Share it:

Hideaki Anno is serious about sponsoring the franchise with great pomp Neon Genesis Evangelion, starting various collaborations with some of the most famous brands in the world. After the partnership with OPPO, Eva units meet the watch market thanks to CASIO.

The collaboration with OPPO has allowed the creation of an epic ad to say the least that reinterprets in computer graphics the highlights of the first episode of the anime historian. Despite the film distribution of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 at the moment it has been postponed to a later date, due to the New Coronavirus, the sponsorship of the film is taking place in many different ways, also and above all through partnerships with companies of international renown.

The last of which features the CASIO, Japanese company dedicated to electronic components but known above all for the watch market. Recently, the collaboration between the two brands has started a limited edition watch, proposed at the figure of 22,000 yen (182 euro at the current exchange rate), and it is the same that you can admire in the image gallery attached at the bottom of the news.

You can deepen the technical specifications of the product through the link to the source. And you, instead, what do you think of this Evangelion themed watch, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page.