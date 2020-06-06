Neon Genesis Evangelion: the collaboration with OPPO shows itself in a creepy CG spot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a franchise so famous as to attract the attention of numerous important brands in order to create epic collaborations, the last of which with OPPO to sponsor the Eva Ace 2 theme Reno 01. To support the limited edition device, even an exceptional spot.

The resources called into question to create the limited edition smartphone launch trailer will have been particularly exorbitant in light of the giant promotional video put in place by the Chinese giant, the same that you can admire with great pomp at the top of the page. The spot is a reinterpretation of the first episode of the anime, in which Shinji arrives at the Nerv headquarters to face the first threat of the Angels, Sachiel.

The whole thing, moreover, is crowned by a crazy computer graphics that highlights the Evangelion 01 unit to cinematic levels. In any case, the PV in question was created to sponsor the OPPO Reno Ace 2, limited edition of the homonymous smaprthone with the same characteristics but enriched by a package similar to the Entry Plug and an original color. Currently, the phone can be pre-ordered at the modest sum of 4399 rmmb, about 555 euros at the current exchange rate.

And you, however, what do you think of this trailer made specifically to sponsor the smartphone, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having a look at these Neon Genesis Evangelion-themed personalized razors.