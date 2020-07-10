Neon Genesis Evangelion: the 1000 euro statuette for the EVA01 arrives

Share it:

In 2015 in the universe of Neon Genesis Evangelion a young Shinki Ikari found himself in spite of being called the Third Children, or a pilot of Evangelion. These gigantic and in some ways terrifying mecha were the only weapons capable of opposing those mysterious creatures called Angels.

With the return of the dubbing of Neon Genesis Evangelion last year on Netflix, replicated this year for the Italian version without Gualtiero Cannarsi, the brand is back very active. Of course, the arrival of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 which for now has remained without projection date due to Coronavirus.

The return of the franchise has led to new creations such as an EVA 01 with a good 30,000 euros. This statue is not within the reach of all portfolios, for this reason we offer you a more humane one today but still with the high cost recently presented. As you can see in the Kaiju News Outlet tweet below, a new one is about to arrive EVA 01 statuette costing over 1000 euros.

The new model is inspired by the pose that Shinji Ikari held when he was he prepared to shoot down an Angel with the Positroni Cannon, thanks also to the help of Rei who shielded the EVA 00. The statuette is produced by Kaiyodo, measuring 78 centimeters in length and weighing approximately 5.8 kilograms. A beast that can be ordered from EDION with approximately 1175 euros. With such a thing at home, you will surely no longer have to fear the attack of the Angels.