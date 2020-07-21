Entertainment

Neon Genesis Evangelion: Shinji's suit goes viral due to a particular tweet

July 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Also returned voiced on Netflix, the anime historian Neon Genesis Evangelion has returned to the spotlight in Italy. But in Japan, however, this fame has never gone away and despite the conflicting opinions on the anime of Hideaki Anno, it remains a cornerstone of the Japanese world.

The demonstration is also in the arrival of a particular tweet on Neon Genesis Evangelion that has made Japan smile in recent days. As you know, during the driving stages of the EVA-01, the protagonist Shinji Ikari she wears a tight blue and white jumpsuit. The boy is also known to be skinny and weak in both body and character.

The impression is completely distorted by the tweet below that presents the suit of Shinji Ikari but with a model that is too physically pumped and that absolutely does not reflect the protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion. One of the first comments was "This Shinji looks really strong", and in fact he seems so, far from the 14-year-old boy and the androgynous traits we saw in the Gainax anime.

The tweets went viral with over 17,000 shares, but the suit and the image seem to be fan made despite the fact that a Chinese Ebay store has put it in the catalog. Meanwhile the streetwear line of Neon Genesis Evangelion arrives at the official level.

