Neon Genesis Evangelion: sensational complaints for the anime series, here are what

Especially during the 1990s, Western transpositions of anime were often subject to cuts and censorship, thus giving rise to bizarre or meaningless scenes. Let’s find out the complaints made by Neon Genesis Evangelion!

The animated series of Neon Genesis Evangelion was produced in 1995 by the studio Gainax and is still considered today one of the most acclaimed works and influential of all times, thanks to the profound psychological characterization of the protagonists. The plot is set in the near future and centers on the story of Shinji Ikari, a boy who is recruited to fly a giant mecha called Eva-01 and to fight mysterious beings called angels. A tram was inspired by the EVA-01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion. In Italy, the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime was distributed by Dynamic and broadcast on television by MTV.

But given its nature, Hideaki Anno’s work has met with numerous complaints. During the “Giant Robot Week” of 2003, Cartoon Network aired the first two episodes of the animated series of Evangelion, but observing these episodes it is possible to notice several missing parts. For example, the scene where Shinji is invited into the house by Misato has been revolutionized with several cuts. Also, the scene where Misato takes a bath during the first episode was edited so that the girl was wearing a one-piece swimsuit. Neon Genesis Evangelion has turned 25 and for this special occasion the creator wanted to thank all the fans of the franchise.